THIS Look Between Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck At First Red Carpet Event After Wedding Says Everything

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot this summer in a small Las Vegas ceremony. They eventually celebrated their union in a second, larger wedding, but they’ve chosen to lay low since saying their vows. However, their latest red carpet appearance is proof that marriage suits them well.

Couples That Dress Up Together Stay Together

For their second trip to the altar back in August, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck chose stunning Ralph Lauren ensembles. Last Thursday, they made their red carpet debut as a married couple to honor their wedding fashion designer at his latest World of Ralph Lauren show. The couple stunned in matching pinstripe outfits, and they looked more in love than ever.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Lopez shared a compilation of photos and clips from the night, offering a closer peek at her and Affleck’s whirlwind date night.

The honeymooners were photographed in an especially touching moment. While on the red carpet, Affleck gave Lopez a side look with a playful smirk, while Lopez gazed up at her new husband lovingly. The moment was a fitting testament that, although they’ve stayed mostly out of the spotlight since their wedding, things haven’t changed for the lovebirds.

Sources Say Good Things Are In Store For Bennifer

While Affleck and Lopez’s wedding was one of the biggest events in celebrity news this year, the couple does their best to protect their privacy. The public has only had a few glimpses into Affleck and Lopez’s married life, but according to inside sources, the Gigli stars are the picture of marital bliss behind closed doors as well.

RELATED: Jennifer Garner Dispels Notion You Have To ‘Dress Flirty’ For Halloween In Amazing Look Back At Past Costumes

“Jen and Ben love married life,” a source recently dished to ET. “Jen is so content with being a wife and being married. Ben makes her feel so loved and there’s zero drama. Things are better than ever and they’re so happy.”

In an exciting development, ET‘s sources also reveal that Affleck and Lopez are already trying to get things in place for the holidays. Apparently, they’d ideally celebrate with their kids and ex-spouses all under one roof. “They have to sort things out with both sets of kids and their exes, but they would love to have all the kids together with them as one big family and are working on that now,” the source dishes. “Christmas is one of Jen’s favorite holidays, so she’s really excited.”

Of course, time will only tell what’s in store for the newlyweds, but it’s clear that married life suits them well!

More Stories From Suggest