Jenna Bush Hager Shares Relatable Diet Struggles On ‘Today’ As Fans Say She’s Never Looked Better

Today host Jenna Bush Hager is opening up about her new healthy lifestyle after years of yo-yo dieting and get-thin-quick hacks that never seemed to work. The anchor spoke about these healthy changes with co-host Hoda Kotb on the morning show.

Fans Weigh In On Hager’s Healthy Appearance

Kotb brought up the fact that many viewers had noticed Hager’s change in appearance, saying, “People have noticed there’s like a transformation happening with you,” Kotb told Hager. “You are — they are just saying, ‘Jenna’s looking amazing. She’s never looked this good.’”

“Something is happening,” she continued. “I think for someone, like you and me, who constantly is like berating, belittling, no good — I think one of the things we should all do in January is celebrate when something good happens.”

“We know that yo-yo dieting doesn’t work,” Hager explained. “It doesn’t. I’ve tried to but I’ve always gained the weight.” Kotb agreed, saying, “You think whenever you yo-yo diet you starve and then you eat a cracker and stand on the scale and you gain weight. Any added calorie tips it.”

Hager revealed her new workout methods, saying, “I will say I think I have figured out what works for me. And I think the hard thing is I think we expect things to happen overnight. This has actually been over six months.”

How Is Hager Losing The Weight?

So, what is Jenna Bush Hager’s fitness secret? “The difference is I wake up before the show and I workout,” she explained. “And I really workout. I work out with an awesome woman named Amanda. [A friend] joins me sometimes. [She] is a great inspiration. She gets up at the crack of dawn and meets me. We have another friend that comes too, sometimes.”

Working out isn’t the only change Hager has made in her life. She’s also changed her attitude about fitness. “Here’s the other thing — anybody who has either gained weight during the pandemic or had babies during the pandemic, it just takes time,” Hager said. “My body isn’t 18 anymore.”

Why Hager And Kotb Prioritize Their Health

This isn’t the first time the co-hosts have discussed their weight on air. In 2019, the two were weighed live on the show, and both said they were surprised by their scale numbers. However, Kotb and Hager said they were choosing to prioritize how they feel over how they look.

“Look, we feel grateful,” Kotb said at the time. “Don’t get us wrong. We’re healthy, my God no one knows better how much that matters. There’s something about standing on the scale and watching the number, like, not stop. I was like, ‘Wait, I don’t remember this number.’ “

Hager added, “I thought I weighed what I weighed at the end of college, and what I realized is since then, I’ve had three babies, I am 20 years older — I’m never going to weigh that again, and that’s okay. Life is so much more beautiful because of it.”

