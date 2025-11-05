Jelly Roll Accuses Louis Vuitton Store Employees of Treating Him Like He Was Going to ‘Rob that Place’

Country music superstar Jelly Roll alleges he has been discriminated against following an unfortunate experience at the Louis Vuitton store in Sydney.

The singer-songwriter took to Instagram to accuse the store’s employees of treating him like he was going to “rob that place.”

“Hey man, the Louis Vuitton in Sydney legitimately just treated us like we were finna come in and rob that place,” he said with a laugh as he was walking outside the store.

Jelly Roll then said, “I have never been looked at more like a crim… Listen, the last time I was looked at like a criminal this bad, I was an actual criminal this bad.”

The musician, whose real name is Jason DeFord, has a rough past with the law. He was arrested multiple times starting in his teens. He had been in jail around 40 times in his life. His most serious conviction was for aggravated robbery. He also spent years in and out of detention facilities for drug-related offenses and theft. He went on to serve time in prison and was later placed on probation.

Since he has finally completed probation, he is now able to leave the country for an international tour.

Jelly Roll is currently down under for multiple shows as part of his world tour. His first show will be in Townsville at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on Nov. 6. The second show will be at the Outer Fields at Western Springs in Auckland, New Zealand, on Nov. 8.

Jelly Roll Previously Opened Up About Finally Being Able to Leave the U.S. After Completing His Probation

During a 2024 Interview magazine chat with Jon Bon Jovi, Jelly Roll opened up about his past run-ins with the law. He even expressed his excitement about finally being allowed to leave the U.S. after completing probation.

“I’m so excited [to perform outside the U.S.],” he said. “We’re figuring out the final pieces of some legal puzzles for me to get overseas.”

Jelly Roll then shared, “It’s funny, America has finally agreed to let me leave and give me a passport, but some countries won’t let me come because of my felonies. We’re working on that. I think it’s going to work in my favor.”