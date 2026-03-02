Jelly Roll Crashed His ATV And Broke His Collarbone Before The 2026 GRAMMYs

Jelly Roll was parading around the GRAMMYs with a broken collarbone he received after crashing his ATV.

Videos by Suggest

The country superstar took to Instagram to tell his fans all about his ATV crash and broken collarbone. Apparently, he had to attend the 2026 GRAMMYs with a broken collarbone, and it hurt like hell whenever he laughed or hugged someone.

Jelly Roll was “so scared” to get back on his ATV since he flipped it earlier this year. But he knew the longer he left it, the more scared he be. Thankfully, the drive was a success. Otherwise, this would be a very different video.

“Sometimes, the machine can do more than the user thinks it can,” he later explained. “This was all user error.”

He had figured he’d totally wrecked the ATV, but someone close to him managed to get it fixed. “I tell y’all what though, my brother got it fixed, dude, and he killed it,” he shared. “It’s brand new, I figured I had totaled it.”

Jelly Roll Attended The GRAMMYs With A Broken Collarbone

Also in the video, Jelly Roll laughed at the fact he was going around the GRAMMYs with a broken collarbone.

“I was just thinking, I was out there running all over the Grammys with a broken collarbone,” he laughed. “Every time I hugged somebody that week, I wanted to scream.”

“I just didn’t say it, but every time somebody squeezed me, dude, I thought I was gonna cry.”

At the GRAMMYs, Jelly Roll walked away with three awards. That’s a lot to carry with such an affliction. The singer hid it well, however, as no one figured he was in any pain whatsoever when delivering his speeches and accepting the awards.

He won an award for best country album for his 2024 album Beautifully Broken. He also snagged an award for “Amen” with Shaboozey for best country duo. Finally, “Hard Fought Hallelujah” with Brandon Lake won Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song.

“Anyways, moral of the story, get back on that pony baby. Love y’all,” he concluded as he usually does.