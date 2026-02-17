Jelly Roll ‘Can’t Believe’ His Latest Career Accomplishment

Adding to his already long list of accomplishments, Jelly Roll recently stated he “can’t believe” he was about to make his voice-acting debut in the film GOAT.

While promoting the film, the singer wrote, “Can’t believe I’m saying this y’all – my voice acting debut is COMING SOON!!! And it gets even cooler, my new song ‘I’m Good’ from GOATS original soundtrack is what you’re hearing in this trailer. God is so, so good.”

The song’s chorus reads, “Oh, what a beautiful day/ I’m just so glad I’m alive/ I got this smilе on my face/ ‘Cause I opened up my eyes/ I found my way out that place/ I never thought that I would/ See the day I could say/ I’m good, I’m good.”

According to IMDb, GOAT follows a small goat who has big dreams and gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and play roarball, a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world.

Starring in GOAT are Caleb McLaughlin and Gabrielle Union. Stephen Curry appears and produces the film.

The film is also from the artists who worked on KPop Demon Hunters and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Jelly Roll Recently Won His First Three Grammy Awards

Jelly Roll’s voice-acting debut comes just days after he won his first three Grammy awards.

During the 2026 Grammy Awards, the singer won Best Contemporary Country Album for Beautifully Broken, Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Amen” with Shaboozey, and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for “Hard Fought Hallelujah” with Brandon Lake.

“First of all, Jesus, I hear you and I am listening, Lord! I am listening, Lord!” Jelly Roll declared during his acceptance speech for the Best Album award. “Second of all, I want to thank my beautiful wife. I would have never changed my life without you. I’d have ended up dead or in jail. I’d have killed myself if it wasn’t for you and Jesus. I thank you for that.”

He then stated, “There was a time in my life, y’all, when I was broken. That’s why I wrote this album. I didn’t think I had a chance. There were days that I thought the darkest things. I was a horrible human. There was a moment in my life when I only had a Bible this big and a radio the same size in a six-by-eight-foot cell and I believe that those two things could change my life.”