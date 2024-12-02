James Van Der Beek Selling ‘Varsity Blues’ Jerseys to Cover Cancer Expenses

After actor James Van Der Beek opened up about his colorectal cancer diagnosis to People in November, the Dawson’s Creek star acknowledged how costly treatment can be for those battling the illness.

Van Der Beek shared a post on Instagram asking fans for their help. In light of his diagnosis, the actor said he’s selling football jerseys from one of his previous films, Varsity Blues. The proceeds from the sales will go towards his treatment, as well as others battling the disease.

Each jersey will be signed by the actor himself, who promised that orders will be delivered in time for Christmas. In addition to his signature, the name “Moxon” is printed on the back in white lettering. This is a reference to his character’s name in the movie, Jonathan “Mox” Moxon.

The post’s caption read, “100% of my net proceeds will go to families recovering from the financial burden of cancer (including my own 😇).”

James Is Feeling Optimistic

James hasn’t given many details about his diagnosis, but has said that he is feeling optimistic about his recovery.

“I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family,” he said. “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, colorectal cancer, or colon cancer, “typically affects older adults, though it can happen at any age. It usually begins as small clumps of cells called polyps that form inside the colon. Polyps generally aren’t cancerous, but some can turn into colon cancers over time.”

The most common forms of treatment for colon cancer are chemotherapy and radiation. Surgery is sometimes recommended, as well as immunotherapy and targeted therapy.