Jada Pinkett-Smith Weighs In On Will Smith’s Latest Instagram Post Since Her Memoir Released

Jada Pinkett-Smith is here to decipher Will Smith encrypted Instagram post following the release of her memoir

During an appearance on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna on October 17th, actress Jada Pinkett Smith expressed her confusion regarding behind Will Smith’s Instagram post following the release of her memoir, Worthy.

“I Have No Idea What That Means” Jada Pinkett Smith Is Not Sure What Will Smith’s Instagram Post Is About

Smith’s Instagram post of him on a boat with the caption, “Notifications off :),” has fans puzzled and buzzing with questions about his well-being.

“I don’t know, I have no idea what that means,” Pinkett Smith said during the broadcast.

In the Instagram post, a short clip of the After Earth star depicted him snuggled up appearing to be taking a nap as he ignored notifications from his phone.

The caption, “Fun fact about me. I can take a nap almost anywhere,” was also overlaid on the video.

“Will has his own sense of humor. Who knows?” Pinkett Smith told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager after they asked her to respond to the post.

It’s widely speculated that Smith’s post was a “tongue-in-cheek” reaction to the attention he’s been receiving following the details that Pinkett Smith shared about their marriage in her newly released memoir.

Pinkett Smith somewhat agrees that this could definitely be the case.

“Well, I’m sure his notifications were blowing up,” she told the TODAY hosts. “He was like, ‘I’m good.’”

When it was mentioned that Pinkett Smith had commented on Smith post with a laughing emoji, she claimed that she wasn’t the one who left the comment.

TODAY

“That was probably my team,” the Girls Trip actress said with a smile.

Jada Pinkett Smith Continues To Share Intimate Details About Her Marriage and Past

Along with the new details that Pinkett Smith shared in a recent NBC News prime-time special, the actress revealed the shocking truth that she and Smith have been living “completely separate lives” since 2016.

When she was asked why she and Smith hadn’t previously opened up about their separation, Pinkett Smith said it was because of both parties “just not being ready yet … Still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership … In regards to, how do we present that to people? We hadn’t figured that out.”

The actress later clarified on the October 16th airing of TODAY that she and Smith are still “working hard” on their relationship.

“There’s no finding another great love, and I think that’s the point,” she told Kotb. “It’s like we are in a place now that we are in a deep, healing space. And we are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us.

“There’s no divorce on paper. We really have been working hard. That’s the whole thing,” she continued. “We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together. Back to a life partnership.”

Pinkett Smith has also said during the recent appearance on the show that she and Smith are “in the most beautiful place”

“I will never leave Will’s side. Ever,” Pinkett Smith said.

In another interview, the Bad Moms actress has even mentioned that the two refuse to divorce , despite their publicized marital issues. Pinkett Smith continues to face harsh criticism for her transparency in her personal life.

The plot thickens! Let’s just hope the post isn’t Will Smith’s secret plea for help.

Many fans already believe so.