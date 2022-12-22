Watch Jacob Elordi’s Parents Make An Unplanned Appearance During ‘Today’ Show Interview

As we reach the end of 2022, most of us are looking back on the year, including the TODAY show. One of the morning show’s most memorable moments? An interview with Euphoria star Jacob Elordi that was crashed by the actor’s parents.

Hoda Kotb Asks Elordi An ‘Inappropriate’ Question

Elordi (virtually) dropped by the TODAY show to talk about some of his recent projects, including his star-making turn on the HBO teen drama Euphoria. He video-called in from a bedroom, and while he spoke, Hoda Kotb couldn’t help but notice something going on in the background of the video.

“Can I ask an intimate question that’s maybe inappropriate?” Kotb said. “Who are the people sitting on your bed that I can see in the mirror?” The morning show anchor was referring to a large mirror in the background of Elordi’s Zoom call, where you could see two people sitting on the bed.

“You can see them?” the actor laughed. He then turned the camera so that Kotb and co-host Jenna Bush Hager could more clearly see his parents. “That’s my mom and dad!” Kotb and Hager waved hello to Elordi’s parents while his mom laughed and hid her face.

How Do His Parents Feel About Him Being ‘A Hollywood Heartthrob?’

Elordi also cracked up before telling the TODAY show anchors, “You guys are so observant!” Kotb asked if having his parents around for interviews was normal for him, and Elordi explained that this was “the first time” they were around for one of his press appearances.

“They flew over from Australia a couple days ago,” the actor shared. Hager took the opportunity to interview his parents, asking them what they thought about their son being “a Hollywood heartthrob?” Elordi repeated the question, then jokingly told Hager and Kotb, “They said ‘Do better.’”

Elordi’s Successful 2022

Elordi had a pretty good 2022. In addition to appearing in the mega-popular second season of Euphoria, the actor also starred in Deep Water alongside Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. He’s also currently working on two new movies: Saltburn, directed by Promising Young Woman’s Emerald Fennell, and Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, in which he’ll play Elvis.

This cute moment in Elordi’s TODAY interview was one of the morning show’s most popular clips of 2022 and it’s easy to see why!

