Is Pedro Pascal Married? The Truth About His Dating History And Love Life

Does The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal have a wife or girlfriend? The Chilean-American actor has a lot of people interested in his love life, especially after rumors emerged questioning his close friendship with fellow actor Oscar Issac. So, is Pedro Pascal gay, or has he ever had a relationship with a fellow actress? We look into it.

Is Pedro Pascal Gay?

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A persistent rumor about Pedro Pascal insists the actor is gay. Pascal has been a longtime supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, which is evident from his Instagram page. He has a close tie to the community through his sister Lux Pascal, who is transgender. Pascal famously played Oberyn Martell in HBO’s Game Of Thrones, an openly bisexual character.

Around that time, a Reddit group appeared, seemingly comprised of straight men who declared themselves to be “Gay For Oberyn.” Pascal said he was flattered in a 2017 interview with the Los Angeles Times, adding, “It’s so wonderful. I think it’s all a spectrum, right? Straight men can have—do have—crushes on other men. It doesn’t make them gay, it doesn’t make them bi. I was super-flattered.”

He continued, “The guys that picked on me in middle school in Corona del Mar probably have a crush on me now. Maybe they had a crush on me then and that’s why they picked on me.” Perhaps his ease with the LGBTQ+ community is why there’s been so much speculation about the nature of his friendship with another Star Wars actor, Oscar Issac.

The two first met in 2005 while performing in an Off-Broadway production together. They helped support each other in the early days of their acting careers, especially, Issac told Variety in 2020, when it came to being “pigeonholed in very specific roles because we’re Latinos.” Despite their close relationship over the years, neither has admitted to a romantic relationship with the other, or even acknowledged the fan fervor surrounding their hypothetical romance.

They do, however, frequently flaunt their friendship. They’ve been known to share a tight embrace a time or two, and Pascal once called Issac the “love of his life” in Spanish in one Instagram caption. While the two are obviously close, there’s no real evidence of a romantic relationship, especially since Issac married his wife Elvira Lind in 2017.

Pedro Pascal’s Other Rumored Romances

Outside of his rumored relationship with Oscar Issac, which, again, there’s no proof of, Pedro Pascal has faced rumors about his relationship with other famous women, some of whom he’s worked with.

Did Pascal Date ‘GOT’ Co-Star Lena Headey?

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Pascal and his Game Of Thrones co-star Lena Headey were spotted together somewhat frequently in 2014. The two had a number of scenes together on the HBO fantasy drama, plus they were seen out in public when not filming. Though the two seemed to enjoy each other’s company, there’s no proof that there was a romantic entanglement between them.

Complicating matters was the fact that Headey announced in February 2015 that she was pregnant with her second child, leading to speculation that Pascal might be the father. Headey refrained from publicly naming her daughter’s father until she turned 2-years-old.

At that time, Headey revealed in a New York Times interview that the girl’s father was her now-husband, Dan Cadan, a filmmaker she’d been friends with since childhood. That certainly dispelled those rumors.

Truth About Pascal’s Longtime Friendship With Sarah Paulson

(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Turner)

Another fellow famous leading lady that Pascal was rumored to have dated was his longtime friend Sarah Paulson. The American Horror Story veteran has enjoyed a friendship with Pascal for years and was instrumental in getting him cast as Oberyn Martell in the first place.

The two met as teenagers in New York City, so it’s no wonder they often accompany each other on the red carpet. Despite the romance rumors surrounding their relationship, the two are just friends. Paulson is currently with her partner Holland Taylor, who she has been connected to since 2015.

What We Know About Pascal’s Relationship With Maria Dizzia

We’ve finally arrived at the one romantic relationship that we can confirm. Pedro Pascal and Orange Is The New Black actress Maria Dizzia did date for a short while in 1990 after the two appeared in Law And Order. Pascal is apparently a very private man. We don’t know much about his present love life, but at least we know that he’s never been married since there’s no public documentation to prove the contrary.