Illinois Church Draws Controversy Over ICE-Inspired Nativity Scene

An Illinois church has garnered controversy over a politically charged Nativity scene. The ICE-inspired scene featured Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents guarding a zip-tied baby Jesus.

Lake Street Church of Evanston created the scene. They wrapped Baby Jesus in an aluminum foil-type blanket, referencing emergency blankets used in detention centers. The church also dressed Roman centurions up like ICE agents. They put respirator masks on Mother Mary and Joseph to protect them from tear gas.

Nativity Scene Draw Controversy

In a Facebook post last week, the church shared photos of the Nativity scene. The scene reimagines the birth of Jesus through a political immigration lense.

“This installation reimagines the nativity as a scene of forced family separation, drawing direct parallels between the Holy Family’s refugee experience and contemporary immigration detention practices,” the post reads.

“The Holy Family were refugees. This is not political interpretation, this is the reality described in the stories our tradition has told and retold for millenia,” it continues. “‘By witnessing this familiar story through the reality faced by migrants today, we hope to restore its radical edge, and to ask what it means to celebrate the birth of a refugee child while turning away those who follow in that child’s footsteps.’”

In the days that followed, someone removed Mary’s gas mask and also cut the zip ties away from Baby Jesus. Meanwhile, the Nativity scene drew a fire storm of controversy online. Some praised the scene. Meanwhile, others criticized it.

“Joseph and Mary went to Bethlehem because they had to return to Joseph’s ancestral home to be counted in the census,” one person wrote. “So Trump is just following that example and sending people HOME per a legal requirement. If they want to immigrate LEGALLY, they can fill out the paperwork before they leave and self–deport.”

“Blasphemy!!! Father forgive them, they know not what they do,” another wrote.

Another person also wrote, “The Holy Family were refugees… do you guys read the Bible? Mary and Joseph travelled as required by Caesar’s census requirement, NOT refugees.”

However, others supported the move.

“Out of all the tragedy affecting my community, I’m glad powerful art is being used to address the issues that trolls make fun of,” one person wrote. “Hoping more displays like this come out to trigger the masses in a positive way.”