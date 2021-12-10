Donald Trump Christmas Card Mocked Online, But Here’s The Real Story Behind It

A Christmas card featuring former President Donald Trump is blowing up online – but is it actually real? The card shows Trump in a tuxedo standing in front of a photoshopped Nativity scene, with family members’ faces seen on ornaments. Even though many on the internet were quick to laugh at what they take to be Trump’s latest faux pas, others think it’s all a joke.

Why This Card Is A Hoax

The main reason this card is most likely a prank? Barron, Trump’s 15-year-old son, is missing from the card. If this was real, wouldn’t Melania, Trump’s wife and Barron’s mother, have said something? Another clue this card wasn’t made by Trump is the outfit he’s wearing.

A tuxedo is usually a very classy outfit, but in this photo, Trump’s black suit and white shirt create a phallic shape. Definitely not something you would put on your family Christmas card! People online were quick to point it out. One person wrote “LMFAO at the Christmas card from the ‘winter White House’ featuring Donald trump the Christmas Peen.” Another said, “Whoever designed this Christmas card for Donald Trump must really hate him.”

In addition to this, the card has some other quirks, like referring to Trump as President and Mar-a-Lago as the “winter White House.” Some are arguing that the former president would absolutely still refer to himself as president, but coupled with the missing picture of Barron and the crude outline made by on his outfit, it’s pretty safe to say this card is, to borrow one of Trump’s favorite phrases, “fake news.”

BBC journalist Shayan Sardarizadeh did some extra digging and found a real Christmas card from Trump for sale on his website. Although we don’t know if Trump has a different card to send out personally, it’s still unlikely he or anyone on his team created the first card. The identity of the person who did make the card is still unknown, but whoever they are, they’re definitely not a fan of the former president.

Plenty of blue tick accounts are currently spreading a fake "Donald Trump Christmas card" (left), which is so obviously made up. The real one (right) is available to purchase on the former president's website. pic.twitter.com/TToXx93rOE — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) December 6, 2021

Trump’s New App

Trump has recently been making headlines after his new media company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), announced that it has secured $1 billion in funding from investors. This funding will help the company as it launches Trump’s social media platform, TRUTH Social.

“$1 billion sends an important message to Big Tech that censorship and political discrimination must end. America is ready for TRUTH Social, a platform that will not discriminate on the basis of political ideology,” Trump said in a statement about the funding. “As our balance sheet expands, TMTG will be in a stronger position to fight back against the tyranny of Big Tech.”

