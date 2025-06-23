Husband And Wife Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer In The Same Week In Millbrook, Alabama

Wendy and Kevin Wilson, a loving couple from Millbrook, Alabama, were both diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in the same week. Now, the parents of four have to deal with the implications of their disease and fight for their lives.

According to a GoFundMe set up to support the Wilsons, the couple has been together for 18 years. They have four children, and their relationship is described as “rooted in love, hard work, and resilience.”

However, Wendy and Kevin Wilson received the devastating news: they both had stage 4 cancer.

“He was told that he has stage four prostate cancer, and then, within a week later, I was told that my breast cancer had come back for a second time, and it is also stage four, because it had spread to other areas of my body,” Wendy told WSFA.

As per the outlet and the fundraiser, this is the fourth time that Wendy has fought with cancer. Back in 2004, she survived ovarian and cervical cancer. Years later, in 2017, she underwent a double mastectomy, fighting breast cancer and becoming cancer-free, until now.

‘I’m Not Done Seeing Them Grow’

Despite her facing cancer once again, this time alongside her husband, Wendy attributed her strength to her children, saying, “I’m not done seeing them grow.”

“I’m not done seeing them graduate high school, or continue the legacy of us, so, that’s my strength: showing them that no matter what you’re faced with, you have to meet it head on and do the best you can, and if you can’t you’re going to go down fighting,” Wendy added.

The couple’s youngest daughter, Savannah, will leave for basic military training during the summer. She is hopeful, as per WSFA, that the community will support her parents during her absence.

“They need everything that they can get right now,” Savannah said. “They definitely do.”

The GoFundMe fundraiser will help cover the Wilsons’ cancer treatment and ongoing care, alongside other expenses stemming from the disease. The campaign has raised almost $25,000 from its $75,000 goal.

“Wendy and Kevin are the kind of people who give without asking, who love without limits, and who never stop fighting for their family,” the fundraiser reads.

Wendy and Kevin Wilson’s journey will be shared on @ourcancerbattle, their new TikTok account.