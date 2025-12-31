How to Use Netflix to Trick Your Kids Into Going to Bed Early on New Year’s Eve

Tricking your children to go to bed early on New Year’s Eve has never been easier thanks to modern-day technology. And this way, I can hopefully get your kids hooked on my favorite childhood Netflix shows.

Videos by Suggest

Firstly, I’m not gonna judge you for this. Your kids have a lifetime of New Year celebrations ahead of them for them to enjoy. So strap them into bed as early as you can and enjoy yourself.

The age-old trick of throwing up a fake countdown to fabricate the experience has been made easier the past many years thanks to virtual countdowns. You can get a generic one off YouTube, sure, but if you’re able to find one made by your kids’ favorite show then they’ll get so excited they’ll burn off all their energy in the celebrations. Just in time for bed.

So, make sure put your clocks forward a little, keep phones out of sight, and sit them in front of the TV. To really emulate the experience, pour yourselves a glass of champagne (or cava, which is cheaper and better), and stress everyone needs to be quick or they’re going to miss it.

Best Netflix New Year’s Eve Countdown To Fool Your Children

Unfortunately, we’re not sponsored by Netflix. But, they do have some good options. Nothing for this year, annoyingly, but some good picks.

My top pick would be the Skylanders Academy New Year’s Eve Countdown. It’s a couple minutes long, and will hopefully get enough kids interested in this long-dead franchise to revive it. God I love Skylanders. No year is included in the title or the video, so it’s the safest pick.

If it’s easier to use YouTube, then Netflix Jr. has a few good countdowns on there. Be careful, however, as the titles for many countdowns include the year they were made. But don’t worry, the videos (at least the ones I’ve selected) don’t include any year. in the video.

If your kids are fans of Motown Magic or Larva, then they each have a good countdown. Well, the Larva countdown is a fever dream that will make you question what special drugs they were on that the government aren’t telling you about.

So, take your pick and enjoy your night.

Oh, and Happy New Year!