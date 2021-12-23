How To Manifest Your Dreams Into Reality

If you’ve ever researched how to turn your dreams and goals into reality, you’ve likely come across some information on manifestation. Many people have misconceptions about the practice though, believing it’s just a habit of thinking aspirational thoughts about a career goal, love interest, or money with the purpose of turning them into reality.

However, manifestation requires more than putting positive vibes out into the universe and lying around waiting for a response. You can imagine yourself as the CEO of your own business or as the star of a new reality show all you want, but if that were enough, we’d all be retired billionaires by the time we hit 30.

Manifesting works, but only if you do it right. Before learning how to manifest something, we first need to cover the basics.

What Is Manifestation?

(GoodIdeas/Shutterstock.com)

Manifestation is the practice of making the things you want a reality by means of thought actions, beliefs, and mindset. The method requires you to choose a specific goal, regularly work towards it, and focus on your objective. Where people get confused is how manifestation relates to quantum physics.

According to quantum physics, all matter was connected at one time, dating back to the Big Bang. Despite being separated during the creation of the universe, we’re all still connected. According to Bell’s Theorem, two bits of matter can connect and interact with one another, regardless of distance from each other. Essentially, this means all matter in the universe is connected and constantly in communication.

Manifesting Includes Many Different Parts

(rudall30/Shutterstock.com)

Before you can take the steps toward learning how to manifest goals, you need to fully understand the different parts of the process. Doing so will help you be more successful in achieving your goals.

The Necessity Of Mindfulness

There are several mindfulness exercises that connect you with the universe and encourage manifestation. The goal of mindfulness is to elevate your vibration or frequency by practicing these exercises daily.

Certified Mindfulness Coach Melissa Maxx explains: “You can use a mindfulness practice to help manifest positive things. Set mini mindfulness breaks throughout the day (set an alarm on your phone) and use the opportunity to check in with your thoughts. Once you start doing this you will be amazed to discover that your inner monologue is full of negative self-talk, worry, and anger. We are all unconsciously living in a lower frequency the majority of our lives.”

Each of our thoughts uses a specific amount of energy and holds a particular vibrational rate. Typically, the better our mood is, the higher our frequency is, as it correlates with our emotions and level of consciousness. What we do and feel at any given moment is a direct result of the energy we receive from or transmit to the universe.

How The Law Of Attraction Fits Into It All

(Independence_Project/Shutterstock.com)

The Law of Attraction is a Universal Law that states people attract the things they focus on. It occurs constantly, whether we recognize it or not. Since the vibrations from our thoughts and actions attract matter with similar vibrations, we can technically change our thoughts to attract the things we want in life.

Now you may be wondering how manifesting is different from the Law of Attraction. The connection we have with matter and the universe describes the Law of Attraction. It exists in our lives whether we focus on it or not. When we are manifesting our goals, however, we are taking specific actions that allow us to attract the things we want. Manifesting requires focus and movement while the Law of Attraction simply exists.

To learn how to manifest goals, we must understand how the Law of Attraction works. There are several principles you should know:

Like attracts like. Our emotions will attract those on the same wavelength, which is why misery loves company. Mindset controls everything else. Having a positive mindset will attract more positive outcomes in your life. Visualize and verbalize what you want. Tell the universe in detail what your goals are or what you want in life by imagining it or writing it out. The cause and effect. Every decision influences your life, bringing you closer or further from your goal. Giving is essential. By giving to the universe, you send out positive vibrations and leave yourself more open to receiving.

The Law Of Creation Is Important, Too

(Purino/Shutterstock.com)

When learning how to manifest something, it’s important to also consider the Law of Creation. The Fullness of Life Team explains it best: “Many forget the law of creation which states what you give is what you get. Because we are all unified, when you focus on giving love and goodness out selflessly… you get back 10 times what you put out but only if it’s backed by a pure, loving intention. For example, if you desire money- give some. Buy someone in need their meal. Pay it forward and watch the blessings roll in because you feel good, joyful, and loving which attract more of the experiences that create the same feelings in turn.”

When looking to give, it doesn’t have to be material items. Consider using your skills or talents to create something that benefits others.

Brain Hack Yourself With Affirmations

(Art Now/Shutterstock.com)

Affirmations are statements that inspire or remind us of our strengths. By selecting a few that appeal to you, affirmations can reprogram the subconscious mind into believing certain things about ourselves. They boost confidence, increase happiness, and help people attract positive things in their lives.

These are some of my favorite affirmations:

I take action every day to move towards my goal.

Instead of obsessing over new goals and achievements, I build on the work that is already thriving.

A little progress each day adds up to big results.

You can write your own affirmations, or search online and choose those that apply best to your life and goals. They work best when repeated daily. Some people choose to keep them on notecards and repeat them out loud. Others choose to have them on signs or post-it notes in clear sight around the house. Do what works best for you!

Create A Vision Board

(Dasha Petrenko/Shutterstock.com)

A vision board is another form of affirmation that offers a visual representation of your goals. It’s a fun project that can help you focus on what you want out of life. There’s no right or wrong way to make one, but it’s often best for the board to focus on a specific area of your life.

For example, you may want to create a vision board to help you manifest love and a relationship, but also want to focus on your career goals. Instead of putting them all on one vision board, it’s better to make two so you take the time to focus on each separately. This makes it easier for you to find clarity and direction regarding each goal.

Consider Using The 369 Method

The 369 Method is the latest trend on how to manifest something, recently gaining popularity on TikTok. Its name is derived directly from how it’s practiced. The method entails creating an affirmation based on what you want to manifest. For example, if you want to manifest love then your affirmation could be “I will find love and a healthy relationship.” You then write your affirmation three times in the morning, six times during the day, and nine times at night.

The method was first introduced by inventor Nikola Tesla and is directly related to the Law of Attraction. In fact, each number has significance. The three symbolizes our connection to the universe, the six our inner strength and balance, and the nine our inner rebirth.

Don’t forget, for any of these affirmations to work, they must coincide with action.

How To Manifest What You Want

(AzriSuratmin/Shutterstock.com)

Ready to start manifesting your goals into reality? Our step-by-step guide can help you get started. But first, some inspirational words from Holistic Life Coach and Reiki Master, Arielle Sterling: “Take actionable steps forward with intentional action towards your goal. If you’re looking to meet someone, it won’t happen by you staying inside and being a hermit. If you’re looking to pay off debt, start by making an extra payment. In doing this, you are pushing the manifestation forward, and giving it extra force. Think of a snowball growing as it travels down a hill, it may not start large, or with much force, but a little push goes a long way!”

Step 1: Determine Your Goal

The first step to manifesting something is narrowing down what your goal is. Try to be as specific as possible. For example, instead of manifesting a promotion at work, manifest the exact position you want, when you’ll be promoted, and what kind of raise it comes with.

Step 2: Ask For What You Want

After you’ve finalized the things you want, it’s time to manifest them. Do this by writing them down, turning them into affirmations, praying or meditating over them, visualizing them, and saying them out loud. You may even want to create a vision board or give the 369 Method a try.

Step 3: Take Action

As we now know, manifesting your dreams only works if you take action. Find some time to come up with the actions you’ll need to take to make your affirmations a reality and start adding them to your daily routine. If that seems too overwhelming, start by writing down three actions you can do today that will bring you closer to your goal and go from there.

Step 4: Trust The Process

Manifesting your dreams won’t happen overnight. If you find yourself getting frustrated with the process, you’re putting negative vibrations into the universe and will only get negativity in return. Before you give up, consider what may be inhibiting your progress. Often self-doubt and feelings of inadequacy are at the root of these emotions and can be resolved by adding related affirmations to your daily routine.

Step 5: Acknowledge What You Receive

The universe is reaching out and giving you things to help you reach your goals all the time. Be on the lookout for signs of these gifts, and acknowledge them by logging them in a journal. These gifts can be in the form of a break on your cable bill or an inspirational quote on Instagram. Acknowledging these gifts keeps us in sync with the universe, ultimately resulting in more gifts.

Step 6: Check On Your Energy Levels Often

Check in with yourself regularly. Are you still functioning at high vibration levels? Are you giving off positivity? If you’re in a slump, try meditation or mindfulness exercises to bring your vibration levels back up. You can also try to do activities that make you happy, even if it’s just for 10 minutes a day.

Remember, self-care is essential whether you’re actively manifesting your goals or not!