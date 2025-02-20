How Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Life Will Change After Her Parole Ends



With her parole set to end this June, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has opened up about the upcoming life-changing milestone.

Videos by Suggest

Blanchard recently spoke with People about her parole, which is scheduled to end on June 24.

“A whole new world is about to open up for me very soon,” she explained. “With many new opportunities and adventures Although I have freedoms while outside of prison walls, I am still in a sense ‘property’ of the state of Missouri. So I am looking forward to a life without restrictions or being ‘owned.’”

Blanchard, who was deemed a victim of Munchausen by proxy, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to murder for her role in the 2015 killing of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

After nearly eight years behind bars, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was granted parole in the summer of 2023. She was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center on Dec. 28, 2023.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Life After Lockup Includes Divorce, Reconciliation, Pregnancy, and Birth

Months after her release, she separated from her now ex-husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, and reunited with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker. In late December 2024, she gave birth to her first child, Aurora Raina Urker.

Blanchard previously opened up about parenthood, stating that every kiss with her baby girl “heals” her “inner child.”

“With every kiss with every lullaby with every cuddle, l heal my inner child,” she wrote in an Instagram Stories post. “I’m slowly starting to finally heal the wounds of a bloodline I didn’t ask for, through the eyes of a child I was blessed with.”

She told People last year that she wants to be “all the things” she wants in a mother.

“I want to be kind, that my kids come to me for any kind of advice,” she said. “Just like my stepmother.” I have seen how she has parented her children, and I think she’s a kick-a– mom. She’s supportive and not overbearing.

“She lets her kids find their dreams,” Blanchard continued. “While also being able to pick up the pieces when those dreams fall apart sometimes — so that’s kind of the mantra I want to live by.”

