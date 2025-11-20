‘House of Cards’ Star Says He’s Homeless Years After Assault Scandal Fallout

Nearly a decade after he was accused of sexual misconduct, House of Cards star Kevin Spacey claims he’s now homeless.

During a recent interview with The Telegraph, Spacey stated his homelessness was caused by legal costs and very little work coming his way.

“I’m living in hotels, I’m living in Airbnbs,” he explained.

The homeless House of Cards star further pointed out that he’s going where the work is. “I literally have no home,” he continued. “That’s what I’m attempting to explain.”

Spacey also revealed that his former Baltimore, Maryland, residence was put up for auction due to his “not great” financial situation. “The costs over these last seven years have been astronomical,” he said. “I’ve had very little coming in and everything going out.”

The shunned actor has been accused by more than a dozen men of sexual misconduct. He has denied all of the allegations.

In 2023, he was found not guilty of sexually assaulting four men between 2001 and 2013. He was also found not liable during a 2022 civil lawsuit brought on by fellow actor Anthony Rapp.

During his civil lawsuit, Rapp claimed that Spacey molested him in 1986. He was 14 years old at the time.

The House of Cards Star Is Hopeful His Acting Career Will Improve in the Future

Despite his legal woes, Spacey has managed to find some work with some first-time filmmakers. However, he is confident that his career will pick up soon.

“We are in touch with some extremely powerful people who want to put me back to work,” he claimed. “And that will happen in its right time. But I will also say what I think the industry seems to be waiting for is to be given permission by someone who is in some position of enormous respect and authority.”

He also said, “So, my feeling is if Martin Scorsese or Quentin Tarantino call Evan [Lowenstein, my manager,] tomorrow, it will be over. I will be incredibly honored and delighted when that level of talent picks up the phone.”