‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Reveals Death in the Family

Home Town star Erin Napier has shared heartbreaking news with fans following the death of a beloved family member who played an important role in her childhood and inspired her youngest daughter’s name.

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The HGTV personality announced the death of her aunt Marilyn, affectionately known as Aunt Mae Mae, in an emotional Instagram tribute on November 4, 2026.

Erin accompanied her announcement with several family photographs celebrating her aunt’s life and the special relationship they shared.

Erin Napier Reminisces On The Big Impact Her Aunt Marilyn Made On Her Life

In her heartfelt message, the television star remembered Marilyn as someone who brought happiness to everyone she encountered. Her aunt spent much of her working life in retail and also welcomed customers at Laurel Mercantile Co., the store Erin runs with her husband, Ben Napier, in Laurel, Mississippi.

“Her gift was loving people. Loving meeting them, talking to them,” Erin wrote, praising her aunt’s exceptional ability to connect with others.

“She sang Elvis to me, and told me about Jesus. She saw my creative gifts and knew exactly how to nurture them,” she continued.

“I hear her laugh in my memory right now, which reminded me of a goose,” she remembered. “For the rest of my life I will smell Ivory soap and remember the way she bathed me in her cast iron sink and fed me little ice cream cones with marshmallows and strawberry jam hidden in the bottom

The pair regularly explored woodland trails near their family home, collected leaves and created scrapbooks together. Marilyn also introduced Erin to John Wayne films, taught her about American presidents and encouraged her artistic interests.

Perhaps the most touching part of Erin’s tribute concerned her five-year-old daughter, Mae. The television personality revealed that she chose the name in honour of Marilyn before her youngest daughter arrived.

“I so hope she got to meet Elvis today!”