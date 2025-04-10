Hollywood icon Anjelica Huston has revealed her private struggle with cancer, sharing her journey after years of being “in the clear.”

The 73-year-old Addams Family star shared that she has been cancer-free for four years. However, Huston opted not to disclose the specific type of cancer she faced.

“I’m at the four-year mark, and that means so much to me,” she recently told People. “It’s a fantastic thing. I’m very proud of myself, and I’ve been very lucky. My doctors have been wonderful.”

Huston was first diagnosed with cancer in 2019, shortly after finishing her work on John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

“That was a very serious moment for me,” she recalled to People. “I managed to survive it, and I’m proud of myself.”

“It’s not something that came lightly,” Huston continued. “It came as a big shock, but it made me conscious of what I shouldn’t do, of places I shouldn’t go. One of those places was taking life too seriously. So now, when the opportunity arises, I laugh, and I try not to make a big deal out of things.”

Though Anjelica Huston Kept Some of Her Cancer Battle Private, She Hopes to Inspire Others

Huston chose to keep most details of her cancer battle private but shared parts of her story to inspire others.

“Sometimes you feel like you don’t want to talk about it for the obvious reasons, but there’s a lot to be said for talking about it and getting it out there and celebrating the fact that one’s come through,” The Grifters star explained.

“Life is tenuous and wonderful. It also gives you the idea that the world is big, and you can somehow match up to it. That you’re ready for whatever happens,” she added.

Of course, Anjelica Huston is part of a Hollywood legacy. She’s the daughter of director John Huston and granddaughter of actor Walter Huston. She made history as the third generation in her family to win an Academy Award, earning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Prizzi’s Honor, directed by her father.