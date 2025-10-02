Hole Opens In New York City, Giving Glimpse Into Subway Below

A wild video showcases just how dodgy New York City’s infrastructure is as a man peers directly into a subway.

I know the subways are for express travel, but an express route in the subways is simply another level of genius. So long as you’re fine with the fall.

An Instagram user came across a hole in the pavement that will make you terrified the next time you step into the Big Apple. I suppose the hole was carved out by the Big Worm.

The video showcases the hole, located near Battery Park. After a brief second to allow the camera to focus, you can clearly see into the Bowling Green subway station.

Thankfully, the hole is no longer a hazard. The New York Post has reported that authorities have bolted down an orange cone over it. So any passing rats won’t have to worry about falling through the floor.

Of course, it’s very concerning that the only thing between a pedestrian and the underground subway is what looks like a wafer-thin layer of concrete. No city should be constructed on a plate of cement.

Jaded New Yorkers Poke Fun At The Hole

So infamous is the New York City infrastructure that residents and others can’t help but make fun of the hole that appeared out of nowhere.

“At this point human hair is holding the whole city together,” joked one.

“Whoever survives that eventual collapse will be so rich!” exclaimed another.

“Raising the fare helped form that new entrance,” hilariously wrote a third.

“If you push through there with your school books, you wind up at Ratswarts,” referenced another.

“With the way things are going everyone who’s walking on that street is about to take a nice Jet 2 Holiday to the ER,” quipped one more.

Not everyone was overly keen to make a joke, however.

“This city will collapse at one point….” commented one.

“Whole city gonna cave in soon. Too many people,” predicted someone else.

“Lawsuit waiting to happen,” warned a final commenter.

Let’s hope the hole gets patched up soon. Although that won’t do anything against the worrying fact that the concrete is still as thin as it is…