‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Actor Hiram Kasten Dead at 71

Hiram Kasten, a comedian and actor known for roles in Everybody Loves Raymond and Seinfeld, died today at his home in Batavia, New York. Kasten was 71 years old.

According to his wife, Diana Kisiel Kastenbaum, he battled numerous illnesses, including prostate cancer, for seven years. He passed away just hours after their 38th wedding anniversary, per Deadline.

Kasten, originally Hiram Z. Kastenbaum from the Bronx, aspired to be an actor. After some time in the theater, he turned to stand-up comedy and successfully auditioned at The Comic Strip, where Jerry Seinfeld was the MC. He soon became a regular at the club, where he formed a 45-year-long friendship. It was also here that Hiram met lifelong friends and comedians Paul Reiser, Larry Miller, and Mark Schiff.

In the 1980s, he became a regular at Catch a Rising Star and occasionally performed at The Improv, The Comedy Cellar, Caroline’s, and Dangerfield’s. At Dangerfield’s, he hosted his own show every Sunday night for years.

Hiram Kasten Heads to Hollywood

Kasten packed his bags and headed to Los Angeles in the late 1980s. He snagged a role in a CBS pilot with Frank Langella and Sally Kellerman called Dr. Paradise. More gigs rolled in, including playing Michael, a co-worker to Elaine Benes (a.k.a. Julia Louis-Dreyfus) in Seinfeld.

He also guest-starred in many shows, including Mad About You, Everybody Loves Raymond, Curb Your Enthusiasm, 7th Heaven, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Men of a Certain Age, and L.A. Law.

Television writer Don Reo and actor/musician David Cassidy produced a show at The Desert Inn in Las Vegas titled The Rat Pack is Back. They needed an actor for a Joey Bishop-like character to add comedy. Kasten soon found himself in a tuxedo onstage in Vegas, performing eight times a week for almost two years.

Later, he continued his stand-up career by performing in clubs and on cruise ships. He traveled the world on luxury liners such as Seabourn, Royal Viking, and Princess.

He is survived by his wife, Diana, his daughter, Millicent Jade Kastenbaum, his brother-in-law, Kevin John Kisiel, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

According to his obituary, the family requests that memorial tributes be made as charitable donations to Crossroads House and the Entertainment Community Fund.