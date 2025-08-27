major-hip-hop-star-cancels-multiple-music-festival-appearances

Major hip-hop star Doechii has left her fans in the dark after abruptly canceling three festival performances with no explanation.

Doechii’s cancellations began when it was announced that she would not be performing at the Forwards Festival in Bristol on Aug. 18, like originally planned.

“She is an incredible artist and we were as excited as you were to bring her to our hometown of Bristol,” the festival’s organizers shared in a post on Instagram. “We are so proud of this year’s Sunday lineup, with three amazing female headliners in Jorja Smith, The Last Dinner Party, and Olivia Dean gracing our stage, as well as a plethora of other amazing musical talent across the day.”

Although she was scheduled to perform at Rock en Seine in France on Thursday, the festival announced that the plans had changed.

“She’s an incredible performer and, like all her fans, we were looking forward to seeing her in Paris,” the announcement, written in French, stated. “Due to programming changes for Thursday, August 21, those who have purchased tickets for this date will be contacted by email as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, London’s All Points East Festival announced the hip-hop star will no longer be performing on Saturday. The festival organizers wrote on Instagram that they apologize to disappointed fans. They also hope to welcome Deochii back in the future.

“We’re very sorry to announce that Doechii will no longer be performing at her upcoming shows,” the statement further read. “She is an incredible artist, and, like all of her fans, we were hugely excited to see her on stage. All Points East has an amazing line-up including RAYE, Tyla, JADE, Jyoty, Nao, and many more, and it’s set to be a truly unforgettable day.”

The reason behind the cancellations wasn’t revealed.

Doechii Is Going on Tour This Fall

Weeks before the festival cancellations, Doechii announced her fall North America tour.

The hip-hop star is kicking off the tour in Chicago on Oct. 14. Among the cities she will be performing in are Boston, Washington, D.C., Dallas, San Diego, and San Francisco. She will be wrapping up the tour in Seattle on Nov. 10.

Along with visiting various U.S. cities, Doechii will travel to Toronto, Canada, for one night in October.

She hasn’t addressed the festival cancellations.