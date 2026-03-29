Popular Hip-Hop Star Speaks out as He Faces Felony Charges for Allegedly Attacking Cop

A little over six months after he was arrested for allegedly attacking police officers, hip-hop star Lil Nas is speaking out about the incident.

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According to Rolling Stone, Lil Nas, whose real name is Montero Hill, appeared in court in early March as his attorney requested a short delay while she filed a motion to transfer his felony police battery case to a diversion program. The Los Angeles County judge decided to delay the case, with a hearing now scheduled for April 6.

Following the hearing, the hip-hop star spoke to reporters, giving a message to his fans.

“All I wanted to say is to my fans, I really love, and I miss you,” he stated. “And I appreciate your support so much, and I can’t wait to be back hugging you guys.”

He then added, “You guys, have a good day.”

Lil Nas X spoke after court appearance in police battery case



“I really love & miss you," he said in msg to fans. "I can't wait to be back hugging you guys"



Atty Christy O'Connor told judge they'll soon file motion for diversion, in bid to end prosecution



Case back 4/6/26 pic.twitter.com/hYfdVbQLEi — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) March 12, 2026

The singer was arrested on August 21, 2025, after he was caught on video walking into traffic wearing only his underwear. Officers at the scene alleged that Hill assaulted them while he was being arrested. He was charged with three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive arrest.

Hill has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, the hip-hop star faces up to five years in prison.

Lil Nas Previously Called the Situation ‘Terrifying’

In an Instagram post, Lil Nas opened up about the situation, referring to it as “terrifying.”

“That was f—ing terrifying,” he stated. “That was terrifying.”

Hill then declared, “That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be all right.”

In a hearing last fall, Hill’s attorney stated he was in a treatment facility.

“You heard the ‘treatment’ word. We’re doing what is best for Montero from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint, but most importantly, for his well-being,” the attorney said at the time. “He is surrounded by an amazing family, an amazing team of people that care about him and love him. And we’re just addressing those issues. It’s really as simple as that.”

The attorney further pointed out, “He’s had a great life, and he’ll continue to have a great life. This is a bump that he’s going to get over.”