Hip-Hop Artist Charged With Murder in Death of Fellow Rapper: Yella Beezy Allegedly Involved in Mo3’s Death

More than four years after Mo3’s shocking death, rapper Yella Beezy has been charged with the murder of the fellow hip-hop artist.

According to AP News, Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, was indicted by a Dallas County grand jury last month on a charge of capital murder while remuneration. The indictment claims the raper hired a man named Kewon White to murder Mo3, whose real name was Melvin Noble.

The indictment did not reveal any information on why Yella Beezy was involved in Mo3’s death, nor why he would hire White to shoot the late rapper.

Mo3 was driving on Interstate 35 in south Dallas on Nov. 11, 2020, when White allegedly pulled up next to him and got out of his vehicle with a gun in his hand. Mo3 exited his vehicle and began running south on the freeway as White shot him from behind.

Authorities reported that White shot both Mo3 and a bystander in the late rapper’s car. While the bystander survived the shooting, Mo3 died at a nearby hospital. He was 28 years old.

White, along with another man, Devin Brown, were indicted for Mo3’s death. Both of their cases related to the murder are pending. However, White was sentenced in 2022 for another case to nearly nine years in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Following Yella Beezy’s arrest, Mo3’s mother, Nichole Williams Noble, took to Facebook and wrote, “Justice for my baby!!!!”

Yella Beezy Was Shot Years Before Mo3’s Death

Mo3’s death occurred just two years after Yella Beezy was shot while driving on a tollway in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville.

While on the road, a person pulled up next to Yella Beezy and opened fire. The rapper was hit three times.

Capt. Dan Rochelle stated at the time that law enforcement had not determined a motive. The shooter was later found in downtown Dallas.

Yella Beezy was arrested in Dallas in February 2021 for possession of a firearm. He was arrested months later on drug charges. The rapper ended up with another run-in with the law in November 2021 for sexual assault and possession of a weapon. The sexual assault charges were later dismissed.