HGTV Star Addresses Speculation She’s Engaged (Again)

Despite recent speculation, HGTV star Christina Haack is not engaged for the fourth time, even though she had a ring on that finger.

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In a recent Instagram Stories post, Haack addressed a Daily Mail article about the left-ring-finger jewelry at HGTV’s Bachelor Mansion Takeover event late last week. The article also noted that she had previously said she would remarry after her three divorces.

“That ring (that I’ve worn for almost 10 years) is a Cartier love ring (a gift to myself) with my kids’ initials,” she stated in her reaction to the article.

Haack also noted that her “exact quote” about getting remarried was “Marriage is just not on my radar right now,” which she said to Us Weekly at last week’s event. She previously noted that she will “always love love” and would “probably” get married again “eventually.” However, she also declared, “But not anytime soon.”

She noted that she would need to be “engaged for a minimum of, like, five years,” before getting married for the fourth time.

The HGTV star was previously married to her Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa, from 2009 to 2016. Following her split from El Moussa, she married British TV host and car expert Ant Anstead. The couple was married from 2018 to 2021.

She then married her third husband, realtor Joshua Hall, in 2021, but the duo called it quits in 2024. Their divorce was finalized in mid-2025.

Haack has been dating Christopher Larocca since late 2024. The couple went public with their romance in early 2025.

Haack Praised Larocca For His Constant Support

At the latest HGTV event, Haack had nothing but praise for Larocca.

“Chris is always very supportive,” she told Us Weekly. “He’s just a nice, easy man to be around, and I love having him here.”

Along with attending the event, Haack was among the judges for the Bachelor Mansion makeover.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” she stated while discussing her guest-judging experience. “Pulling up, I noticed the house needed a little bit of TLC on the outside.

“And then going to the inside, I found I was getting to do the Rose Room,” she added. “Which is definitely the most iconic room, so I was super excited.”