Henry Winkler Opens up About Tom Hanks Feud

Henry Winkler is opening up about his decades-long tension with Tom Hanks and whether the two actors could eventually repair their relationship.

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Winkler discussed the history between them during a recent appearance on In Depth With Graham Bensinger, reflecting on his abrupt firing as director of the 1989 film Turner & Hooch, which starred Hanks.

Winkler said he initially felt he was not “suited” to direct the movie but accepted the job after being chosen by studio executive Jeffrey Katzenberg.

He acknowledged that his insecurity may have contributed to problems on set.

“I went completely against my tummy, and it hit me in the face with a 2×4,” he said. “I now meet the puppies, and I meet with Tom [Hanks]… and I, at that time being insecure, I talked too much and I gave them direction. I [did] what I thought was my job, and I wanted to do it over again and apparently that pissed them off.”

After 13 days of filming, Winkler said Katzenberg summoned him to his office.

“And in 13 days of filming, I’m called into [studio executive Jeffrey Katzenberg’s] office and he said,’It’s not in the dailies.’ I then go to the set. I get my things. I drive home. I’m fired as a director… I don’t handle it well. I’m devastated.”

Roger Spottiswoode ultimately directed the movie.

The experience has long been linked to tension between Winkler and Hanks, though Winkler denied having a feud in a 2020 interview with TMZ per Vanity Fair.

“I don’t have a feud with Tom Hanks. What everybody says and what is true are two different things,” he said at the time.

On Bensinger’s podcast, however, Winkler acknowledged that he is still working through his feelings about the relationship. He also recalled that Hanks had been a guest star on Happy Days, where Winkler played Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli.

Winkler said a later Happy Days retrospective sought permission to use 60 seconds of Hanks’ appearance but did not receive it.

“I am still working on my perspective,” Winkler said when asked about his relationship with Hanks.

Still, Winkler appears open to reconciliation.

Asked whether he thought their relationship could “repair itself,” he replied, “Sure.”

Winkler also revealed that he still owns a model airplane Hanks made for him while they were working on Turner & Hooch.