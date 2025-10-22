Hayden Panettiere Weighs in on Rebooting ‘Nashville’

Just before the Nashville reboot premiere on Netflix, Hayden Panettiere weighs in on the return of her hit TV series.

During a recent interview with Glamour, the actress expressed her excitement that Netflix picked up the music drama series.

“I’d be thrilled for a younger generation to be able to see it,” she said. “There are certain people that were a little bit too young when it first started, but it’s a really fun show with amazing human stories. So I’m hoping that it’s really successful and that even people who were fans before get to come back and rewatch it. I’d even like to rewatch it.”

Speaking about the show’s long-running fanbase, Panettiere said, “Yeah, I’ve heard from a lot of fans who are bummed the show didn’t even go longer. We had six great years, but people really, really loved that show…I feel like it definitely resonated with people. So I get a lot of love from that. I would love for Nashville to eventually come back.”

Nashville aired its six seasons from 2012 to 2018. The show followed the lives of rising and fading country stars based in Music City. Those who starred alongside Panettiere in the show were Clare Bowen, Connie Britton, Charles Esten, and Jonathan Jackson.

Hayden Panettiere Says She Would Be Down For Being Part of the ‘Nashville’ Reboot

When asked if she would be down to be part of the Nashville reboot, Hayden Panettiere didn’t hold back.

“Absolutely. I’m not sure what I would want it to look like. I’d have to sit with that question for a second, but if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” she noted. “I’ve been on shows where the first season was amazing and then the second season really wasn’t up to snuff.”

Panettiere then said she felt like Nashville stayed “very steady” throughout the entire series and the storylines just continued to be “juicier and juicier.”

The actress also said her Nashville character went through “very similar things” to what she’s been through in her personal life.

“In my life, there’s never a dull moment. So in Juliet’s life,” she said. “I expect there to never be a dull moment either.”

Panettiere then said it would be really fun for her to get back into the music scene as well. She called Nashville a dream job.

“I got to do more than acting. I need to explore my love for music and specifically country music,” she added. “So yeah, fingers crossed. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.”