Halsey Reveals Her True Post-Pregnancy Body In Raw Social Post

Popstar, actress, and activist Halsey rose to fame with her fair share of haters. Now, in her most recent role as a mother, she faces similar criticism.

A Long History Of Honest Health Activism

Whether about race, society, or her health, Halsey has never shied away from the truth. She has spoken openly about her bipolar disorder and endometriosis.

And when the latter caused a miscarriage in 2015, she was honest about that, too. “I’m trying to normalize the conversation,” Halsey said at the 2018 Blossom Ball.

“This doesn’t make you weak. This makes you strong, and you should be proud and vocal,” she continues.

Pregnancy Struggles On Tour

In 2016, Halsey found out she was pregnant on tour. “Before I could really figure out what that meant to me… I was on stage miscarrying in the middle of my concert,” Halsey told BBC.

She would later tell The Guardian that was “the most inadequate [she had] ever felt. Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can’t do the one thing I’m biologically put on this earth to do. Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of empowerment? It’s demoralizing.”

So, when she announced her pregnancy with Alev Aydin earlier this year, she quickly cut down the haters.



“Why is it ok to speculate and pass judgment about fertility and conception?” She wrote on an Instagram Story. “My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb.”

Life With Her Rainbow Baby

Still, Halsey told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that she expected to face criticism no matter what. “Ok, so [email protected]$% ‘em,” she said. “I’m going to do what I want to do.”

And she’s been loving it. “I feel super in the moment,” she told Lowe. “Super zen, super scared about all of it. But I feel so full of gratitude at the same time.”

While Halsey chose to stay off social media during most of her pregnancy, she’s been quick to keep it real about motherhood.

Following her recent SNL performance, the singer posted a series of post-pregnancy selfies.

“A lot of people don’t know that you still look pregnant for a while after,” her caption reads. [My body] is still changing, and I am letting it. I have no interest in working out. I’m too busy playing with my darling son.”

“With that being said, the body behind all those compliments the other night was wearing a custom-tailored outfit and lighted [sp] perfectly. I do not want to feed the illusion that you [have] to feel and look ‘great’ immediately postpartum.”

“I will never have my pre-baby body back because I have now had a baby. That has altered me forever; emotionally, spiritually, and physically. And I don’t want to go back!”



But of course, she still looks fantastic. And there’s no doubt her take-no-crap attitude is going to raise one talented, independent kid—just like their mom.