‘Halloween’ Movie and ‘X-Files’ Actress Dies ‘Unexpectedly’: Elyse Donalson Was 78

Veteran character actress Elyse Donalson, whose steady career included roles in the Halloween franchise and television classics such as The X-Files, has died at the age of 78.

Harriette Meyer, her sister, confirmed Donalson’s passing to The Hollywood Reporter. Meyer said that she died unexpectedly on January 28 at her home in Studio City, Los Angeles.

Born Mary Elise Donalson on October 5, 1947, in Victoria, Texas, she developed an early interest in acting while performing in plays at Southwest Texas State University. After relocating to Los Angeles in the early 1980s to pursue her craft, she carved out a decades-long career in film and television, becoming a familiar face on screens across the United States.

Donalson’s most widely remembered film appearance came in 1995’s Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, the sixth installment of the long-running horror franchise. In the film, she portrayed a woman in a sanitarium whose chilling encounter with Paul Rudd’s Tommy Doyle remains one of the movie’s striking scenes, despite her credit simply as “Lunatic.”

Elyse Donalson Wasn’t Just A Horror Icon

While horror fans may best recall her for that role, Donalson was equally at home in television. Over more than two decades, she appeared in more than two dozen series, including St. Elsewhere, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Doogie Howser, M.D., Chicago Hope, The Practice and Beverly Hills, 90210. She also portrayed an elderly woman in a 2000 episode of The X-Files and took on varied parts such as a nun, a judge and a nurse in other guest roles.

Off camera, Donalson maintained a membership in SAG-AFTRA and balanced her acting work with other employment, including positions at law firms in the Los Angeles area during quieter periods in her acting career. Friends and family remembered her affection for animals and her enjoyment of watching films.

She is survived by her sister Harriette Meyer, her nieces Kellie and Kate, her brother-in-law Jimmie, great-nieces Madison, Macy and Piper, and great-nephew Clay.

Industry colleagues and fans alike are reflecting on Donalson’s contributions to film and television, marking the loss of a reliable and versatile performer whose work, often in supporting roles, helped shape many memorable moments across genres.