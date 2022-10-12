This Hairstylist-Approved Hot Brush Will Give You The Shiny Volume Of Your Dreams, And It’s On Sale

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Next to a new hairstyle, a salon blowout can feel like the best beauty transformation. There’s nothing like it for achieving voluminous and glossy locks. It’s a luxury when a professional does it, but it’s tough, and sometimes exhausting (or impossible), to get the same results at home.

Luckily, we recently discovered a tool that can help out when you don’t have the time or funds for a salon blowout. It dries and styles your hair simultaneously, so in addition to achieving that fresh-from-the-salon look, you’ll save time and expose your hair to less heat.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hot Air BrushThe Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus hair dryer is pro-stylist approved as an economical way to get an at-home blowout. And today it’s even more economical thanks to the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

The head of the brush on the “plus” version is more compact than the original design, and it’s removable for easy storage. The barrel is made of ceramic, titanium, and tourmaline, which are great for making hair sleek. And the charcoal-activated bristles help maintain hair freshness.

Several reviewers praised the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hot Air BrushThe Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus calling it a bargain and a game changer. Best of all, you can score this must-have tool for a great price during Amazon’s Early Access Prime Sale through October 12.

“For less than the price of ONE salon blowout, this hair styler/dryer allows me to blow dry my own hair in less than 10 minutes,” writes one reviewer.

In another review, a customer shares that the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hot Air BrushThe Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus has cut their styling time in half. “After using this, I do not need to use a flat iron or curling iron. My hair looks fantastic and my styling time has been cut down. Using one tool is fabulous! I absolutely love this product!”

And if you don’t have to follow up your blow dry with another hot tool, your hair will thank you.

“This thing is magic. I was extremely skeptical about it as I have very thick, curly hair. I normally have to blow dry my hair then flat iron it. Not with this! It takes less time to dry my hair and no flat iron needed,” one customer writes. “I swear it’s like a salon blowout. I’m so excited to use this from now on. For the price and results, totally worth it! BUY IT NOW!”

To top it all off, it’s pretty cute in black, teal, or mint.

