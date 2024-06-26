Hailey Bieber Rocks Bikini, Kisses Husband Justin in PDA Pregnancy Pic

Justin Bieber shared a smooch with his future baby mama, wife Hailey, as her baby bump continues to blossom.

Of course, the intimate moment was shared with the “Baby” singer’s 290+ million Instagram followers.

On Tuesday, June 25, Justin, 30, shared a heartwarming black-and-white photo of the couple. The image captures him tenderly kissing Hailey, 27, while gently cradling her baby bump.

In the photo taken on a boat in the middle of a lake, Hailey flaunted her belly in a black bikini, paired with a checkered bucket hat. Meanwhile, Justin sported patterned shorts, a life jacket, and a backward cap.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber lock lips as the “Baby” crooner caresses her growing baby bump. (Image via Instagram/ Justin Bieber)

Amid the series of images, Justin is seen posing shirtless in a kitchen while munching on chips. He also shared an adorable photo of their dog, Piggy Lou, enjoying a bone on a cream-colored couch.

The singer also shared two photos from a golf course, along with a picture of their dog, a water scene, and a snapshot of vibrant flowers.

Snack attack! Justin appears to be having some pregnancy cravings of his own as Hailey Bieber prepares to give birth to his first child. (Image via Instagram / Justin Bieber)

Justin Bieber’s Legion of Fans React to His Sweet Post of Him Locking Lips with Hailey

The sweet post continues to grab eyes, racking up millions of likes and comments from adoring fans. Amongst the heart emojis, one fan wrote, “the most beautiful family🥹🥹🤍💗💘”. Another added, “Mom and Dad 💜🫰🏻.”

Yet another fan couldn’t wait for Justin’s potent seed to finally bear fruit. “hi baby bieber 💗🎀🌸👛🩰,” they wrote.

Of course, Justin and Hailey have deluged the world with their ever-growing Bieber brood. The couple announced they were expecting their firstborn back in May. Ever since it’s been a weekly update on the status of baby Bieber.

Recently, Hailey even admitted she’d finally encountered a negative side effect to her pregnancy. “So who was gonna tell me about the lower back pain?” she captioned an Instagram post recently. Her Instagram Stories image showed her baby bump while she sat in a wooden chair.

Hailey Bieber goes full duck lips over pregnancy pains. (Image via Instagram / Hailey Bieber)

In the photo, Hailey wore a green quarter-zip sweater with black shorts. Her hair was slicked back into an updo as she struck her best pouty pose for the camera.

There’s no word on when the new Bieber is set to officially drop, but many speculate that its due at Summer’s end.