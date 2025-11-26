guy-fieri-now-wheelchair-bound-after-emergency-surgery

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has taken a temporary detour from Flavortown, landing in a wheelchair after a serious spill required emergency surgery.

Videos by Suggest

The 57-year-old TV personality recently shared how a stairway fall has impacted his mobility during recovery.

“[I] slipped down a set of steps, and one foot went forward and the other foot got caught on the threshold. So, you know, it extended me out,” Fieri told Fox News Digital. “I looked like I was probably doing the splits, but when my right leg compressed into itself, the giveaway point, and the doctor said he’s never seen — you know, in 20 years — he hasn’t seen a tear in the biggest, thickest part of your quad in half. Yeah, it sucked.”

Fieri was rushed to the hospital to prevent his muscles from receding, explaining that his whole quad muscle had “exploded.”

Guy Fieri’s Injury Occurred While Filming a Food Network Show

The incident occurred while he was filming his Food Network show, Flavor Town Food Fight, leaving the production team to cook up some creative solutions to accommodate his new wheels.

“So, right in the middle of filming that, and we’ve got everybody in town and all the chefs there and 125 people on set – and everybody’s ready to go – and I’m in surgery,” he recalled. “So, we figured out how to pivot through it and to have some creative filming techniques. But it’s been a run. Now I’m up here at the ranch, where it’s always about hiking and outdoors, and you know, beautiful.”

While the mayor of Flavortown is temporarily out of commission, Fieri expects to be back on his feet in about eight weeks. In the meantime, he’s navigating his recovery with a wheelchair and crutches.

“Eight weeks of no weight on it, crutches and a cast, and then the rehab, which to me – I want to get after it as fast as possible. [My doctor’s] like, ‘You know, as much as you want to get back to being Guy, you’re going to really have to go through [it].'”

Fieri is no stranger to busting up his body, but he thought those days were cooked.

“I mean, I broke it all as a kid. Broke my leg, broke my knee, broke my wrist, broke my sternum, my ribs, my tailbone. I mean, you know, name it, I broke it. But I got done doing that s—. You know, I got done with that type of behavior long ago,” Fieri added.