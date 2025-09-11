Grammy-Nominated Star Confesses That ‘Singing Still Scares the S— out of’ Her

Grammy-nominated star Syd has shared that singing was never part of the plan, and it still terrifies her to sing live.

Syd, who sings for her band The Internet, has shared that singing live is still a daunting feat for her. Not only that, but she never thought singing was in the cards for her in the first place.

She took to Instagram to reflect on her gratitude and disbelief about how her life has turned out. After sharing the path she has taken from renting out her room as a studio to having a seat at the Grammys in 2016, she makes a confession that may be surprising to many.

“Tbh, singing still scares the s— out of me,” she wrote on July 29. It’s worth noting that Syd also confessed that she never felt confident with her singing capabilities or her live shows. Something I’m sure over 2 million fans would disagree with.

Syd Never Thought She Could Sing Very Well

With Syd’s latest release, “Die For This,” you’d think she was never unsure about her singing.

“I couldn’t sing for s—!” she exclaimed.

“I hated how I sounded live, was never proud of a performance, but we kept booking shows, so I kept taking advantage of the opportunity, even though I didn’t think I deserved it,” she elaborated.

Since starting her singing career, she has gained over 1.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and that’s just for her. Her band, The Internet, have over 2 million listeners. Oh, and did I mention the Grammy nomination?

Syd’s Career Has Been Full Of Surprises

As aforementioned, Syd thought she’d be a producer and studio owner. Her operations began by converting her bedroom into a studio, which she’d rent out for $10 an hour.

Her skills led her to become a DJ, where she toured the world “with a group of artists [she] was engineering and mixing for.”

By 19, she had a record deal with a major label, started The Internet with her friend, and kept at it.

“I guess I say all this to say… being an artist was never a part of the plan for me but… maybe it was just meant to be?” she concluded.

“Don’t turn down them opportunities, yall. You never know where they could lead!”