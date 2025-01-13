Girl Who Vanished 50 Years Ago Found Alive and Well

After 50 years, a girl who went missing in 1972 has resurfaced. According to LBC, the woman, Sheila Fox, went missing at the age of 16 while living with her parents. Recently, a new appeal was issued by police and Fox was discovered.

The new appeal came after police discovered a photo of Fox “from around the time of her disappearance.”

In just a few hours, someone from the public contacted police with information about Fox’s whereabouts.

“‘We’re absolutely delighted to have found Sheila after more than five decades. We searched through every piece of evidence we could find and managed to locate a photo of Sheila,” Detective Sergeant Jenna Shaw said.

“We are a small team of officers and I’d like to recognize the work of DC Shaun Reeve, who managed to resolve this case with help from the public,” she continued. “Every missing person has a story, and their families and friends deserve to know what happened to them and, hopefully, be reunited with them.”

The news outlet also reported that Fox’s family had kept an open mind during the time of her disappearance. The family had believed that Fox had been “in a relationship with an older man” at the time.

Girl’s Family Had Reconnected Years Ago

Although police had miraculously found Fox decades later, the family had apparently reconnected with her back in the 1980s.

“When it came on the news that police were issuing a new appeal after 52 years, we all had a good laugh and I’m not sure who put them right,” Fox’s cousin Rob Kevin told the Telegraph. “She got back in touch with her family in the 1980s. But by then the whole family had moved to Canada… I’m a bit surprised to see them [West Midlands Police] patting themselves on the back for the investigation.”

“We all thought at the time that her parents would have informed the police that she’d been found, but who knows?” he added. “Maybe they did and the message got lost in the records.”

Fox was found safe and living in another part of the country.