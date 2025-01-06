Missing Man’s Remains Discovered Years After 2018 Music Festival

After years of searching for a missing man who attended a Michigan music festival, his remains have been found just 100 yards from his campsite.

The man, Kevin Graves, was attending the Electric Forest music festival in Rothbury with his girlfriend at the time. According to the New York Post, the man’s girlfriend reported him missing following an argument that they had.

Following Graves’ disappearance, his family did not give up hope and continued their search by handing out flyers at the same festival a year later. In addition to that, billboards were also put up with a photo of Graves and the number for the Oakland County Sheriff’s office.

On Jan. 2, the Michigan State Police shared an update on X stating that the man’s remains had been found.

The post read, “UPDATE: Detectives from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Hart Post have confirmed that human remains located Monday, December 30, 2024, are that of Kevin Graves, of Highland Township, Oakland County, who was reported missing to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in 2018 after attending the Electric Forest music festival.”.÷

“Forensic Anthropologists from The Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine, made the positive identification this morning through dental record comparison,” the Michigan State Police continued. “The cause of death has yet to be determined and may take several months, however there are no indications of foul play at this time. Please keep the family and friends of Kevin Graves in your thoughts during this difficult time.”

Kevin Graves’ Family Remembers Him

The man’s sister, Kellie Graves, spoke with WOOD-TV after her brother’s remains were found.

“It was 100 yards from his campsite and hunters found human remains,” she told the outlet. “I think his clothes were still there and they found his wallet and cellphone as well.”

“Where was this six years ago when we said he didn’t just run away?” she questioned. “I mean they could have pulled phone records, they could’ve pinged his phone. We would not have had to wait six and a half years for this and it’s really frustrating.”

She also told the outlet that her brother was a “happy-go-lucky guy” with the “biggest heart.”

A year after Graves’ disappearance, his father, Gary Graves, spoke with Local 4 about his concerns. The father said he had worried that his son might abuse drugs while attending the music festival.

“I told him, you know, ‘Be careful. Don’t get yourself hooked up on something that you’re going to regret,” he previously said. “He said, ‘No, I’m just going to go up there and have a good time, Dad.”

The father also shared a text that he received from his son the night of his disappearance.

“All it said was, ‘Dad, I love you for your service. I love you and someday I will pay you back everything I owe you,’” he recalled. “That was the last thing I heard from him. I texted him back and I never got any answers back.”

Officials have not yet given an answer as to why the man’s remains were not found during earlier searches.