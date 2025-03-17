Georgia Dentist Charged in Her Boyfriend’s Shocking Death

A dentist from St. Simons Island, Georgia, has been charged with shooting and killing her boyfriend at a home in Gainesville, a suburb northeast of Atlanta.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has charged Suzanne Renee Mericle, 61, with several offenses, including murder, tampering with evidence, aggravated assault on a family member or spouse, possession of a firearm during a crime, obstruction of an officer, driving under the influence, and a traffic violation.

Suzanne Renee Mericle. (Image via Facebook / Hall County Sheriff’s Office)

At around 1:15 a.m. on March 8, sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Bayridge Drive in Gainesville. Upon arrival, they discovered a 68-year-old man, identified as David Barron, unresponsive in a bedroom. According to the sheriff’s office, he had sustained a gunshot wound to the torso.

Barron was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Mericle has been accused of fatally shooting Barron with a handgun.

“The two were in a relationship and lived together at the residence. Mericle was at home when the deputies arrived,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release per Fox News.

Dentist’s Arrest in Connection to Boyfriend’s Death Shocks Locals

Mericle, a dentist and owner of Mericle Dentistry on the upscale St. Simons Island along the Georgia coast, has left her patients stunned following news of her arrest.

“She had to be living a double life,” one local on Hall Country Sheriff’s Office Facebook wrote in the comments. “She is/was my kid’s dentist. Literally had an appointment this Monday, the 10th. Wild!” they added.

Meanwhile, Mericle Dentistry has a 4.8-star rating on Google from 180 reviews. Their slogan is “Anything is possible with a Miracle.”

Mericle is a dentist and owner of Mericle Dentistry. (Image via Facebook / Mericle Dentistry)

“Suzanne and I have known each other for many years!” one review gushed. “She was my family’s dentist for many years. I also had the privilege of providing pediatric care for her children. She is also a dear friend. Like me, Suzanne has been a single mom, very dedicated to her children and her profession. She is a wonderful woman whom I admire and respect. We love to be at the beach!”

Mericle is currently being held without bond in Hall County as the investigation into the case continues.