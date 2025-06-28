fox-reality-tv-alum-gets-engaged-during-european-vacation

Farmer Wants a Wife alum and Wisconsin’s favorite sweetheart, Grace Girard, is officially off the market—her beau sealed the deal with a European vacation proposal.

According to the Journal Sentinel, the Wisconsin native recently got engaged to Trevor Jung, the transit and mobility director for the City of Racine.

To celebrate their one-year anniversary, the couple traveled to Europe. On the night of May 31, Jung proposed on a street in Strasbourg, France, Girard shared via text with the Milwaukee outlet while overseas.

Girard broke the news on Instagram June 3 with a cheeky photo of her and Jung grinning ear to ear, her newly bedazzled hand proudly cupping his face.

Of course, she didn’t forget to show off the star of the show—a close-up of that dazzling rock!

Fans Gush Over Romantic European Vacation Proposal

Girard’s admirers rushed to the comments to gush over the dreamy European vacation proposal.

“LOVE! So happy for you!!!” one onlooker wrote. “Yassssss queen!!! So happy for you! Congratulations!” a second fan swooned. “THAT IS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL RING,” a third onlooker exclaimed.

In 2023, Girard, who was living in Caledonia, Wisconsin, applied for and was cast on Season 2 of Farmer Wants a Wife. The show was filmed that fall and aired the following year.

Four farmers each had a group of suitors vying for their affection. In the season finale, Colorado farmer Brandon Rogers chose Girard. The two ended their relationship shortly after filming but stayed friends.

However, after the high-profile reality TV romance, Girard returned to her life in Wisconsin (with the occasional European vacation, of course).

It didn’t take long for Girard to find love close to home with Trevor Jung, Racine’s transit and mobility director and a former alderman( and they’re already engaged!) Some things haven’t changed for Girard—she still works as a communications associate in Racine, and her favorite local spot remains The Depot Restaurant & Tavern in Caledonia, per the Journal Sentinel.

Before their engagement, the couple was already having a paws-itively big year—adopting two dogs and settling into Jung’s Racine pad.