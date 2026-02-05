Former ‘The View’ Co-Host Is Set to Return to the Show Despite Recent Diss

Despite previously slamming Joy Behar and calling The View a “sinking talk show,” former co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck is set to return to the Hot Topics table.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Hasselbeck will be filling in for Alyssa Farah Griffin as she goes on maternity leave.

Hasselbeck, a permanent co-host of The View from 2003 to 2013, called out Behar for criticizing Carrie Underwood’s decision to perform at President Trump’s second inauguration.

“That @TheView @JoyVBehar needs to simmer down off my friend,” Hasselbeck stated. She later accused Behar of calling Underwood “un-American.”

The former Survivor contestant continued her dig by sharing a photo of Behar to her Instagram Story, writing, “Joy – @carrieunderwood is an INCREDIBLE WOMAN. You could learn from her strength.”

Hasselbeck later slammed The View while appearing on Fox News’ Hannity. “[The show] refused to put anyone there who has a lick of sense on most days.”

She also stated that Behar’s criticism of Underwood felt like “nothing more than selfish personal publicity – gaining right now.” Hasselbeck then noted that Behar “wants to attach her name” to Underwood’s name to maintain relevance.

“She knows the ship is sinking,” Hasselbeck said about The View.

Hasselbeck Says She’s Excited to Return as Co-Host on ‘The View’

Hasselbeck confirmed the news in an Instagram Stories post.

“Congratulations to Alyssa,” she wrote. “I had all three of our children while on The View.“

Hasselbeck then shared her excitement about returning as a co-host on The View.

“I’m excited to go back,” she declared. “I’m honored that they asked me. It’s a really intelligent group of women.”

Alongside her early 2025 criticism of The View, Hasselbeck was involved in other controversies involving the talk show over the past year.

In October, Hasselbeck slammed former The View co-host Rosie O’Donnell for allegedly lying about their infamous 2007 on-set fight.

At the time, O’Donnell claimed that the spat “was prepared” by The View’s then-producer Bill Geddie. The comedian also explained that she had “bent over backwards” for Hasselbeck before she questioned her patriotism in front of a live audience.

“That was prepared so the whole thing, I think, was a setup,” O’Donnell said. “Our producer is not an on-the-fly kind of guy. He wasn’t, like, Mr. Let’s-go-to-a-split-screen.”

Hasselbeck responded to the claims by asking O’Donnell to “stop the madness” and “stop the lying.”

“And even maybe if you don’t stop, I still forgive you,” Hasselbeck stated, tearfully. “And it can just be so much more free, Rosie, if you can just stop. Stop the madness, stop the lying, and just be free.”