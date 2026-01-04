Former ‘The View’ Co-Host Welcomes Baby No. 3

Kicking off 2026 in a fantastic way, former The View co-host Meghan McCain revealed she and her husband, Ben Domenech, welcomed their third child, a boy, on Jan. 2.

Videos by Suggest

In a statement to PEOPLE, McCain shared that everyone is “happy, healthy, and exhausted” following the birth of her son, Ransom McCain Domenech.

“We’re absolutely over the moon that our baby boy is here,” the statement reads. “We’re so grateful to the incredible doctors and medical staff who took wonderful care of all of us.”

Along with Baby Ransom, the former The View co-host and Domenech have two daughters, Liberty Sage, 5, and Clover Jade, 2. “Liberty and Clover are so excited to have a baby brother,” McCain stated. “Our family is so blessed.”

The Former ‘The View’ Co-Host Announced She Was Expecting Baby No. 3 During Interview With Usha Vance

Meghan McCain shared with the world that she was expecting her third child during an interview with Second Lady Usha Vance in June 2025.

During the 2Way’s Citizen McCain podcast episode, McCain revealed the exciting news.

“I hope you don’t mind,” she said to Vance. “I wanted to let you in on something that’s private that I haven’t talked about publicly yet.”

She then revealed she was expecting. “I am just entering my second trimester, I’m pregnant with my third,” the former The View co-host stated. “I know this is a weird way to announce it, but I’m very nervous about … it’s a boy. And I’m very nervous about having three children. Very.”

The Second Lady also offered some support to McCain, noting she loved having three children. “I’m a huge proponent of it,” she said. “Obviously, people want to have different family sizes for different reasons, but what I’ve really enjoyed about three kids is that it’s just enough for them all to be kind of a pack.”

Vance further pointed out that there are some benefits of her children leaning on each other. “The oldest will take care of the young ones,” she noted. “The youngest is so motivated to be like the older two that she’s basically self-sufficient and always has been.”

Vance further stated that transitioning from two to three children was “shockingly the easiest of all.”

“I think you’re in for a surprise,” she added.









