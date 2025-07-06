Former Texas Army Ranger Struck By Boat Propeller In The Bahamas: ‘His Bottom Was Almost Completely Detached’

What was supposed to be a dream family vacation in the Bahamas quickly turned into a nightmare after a former Texas Army Ranger, Brent Slough, was struck by a boat propeller. He is now hospitalized, with the ones responsible, who allegedly fled the scene, yet to be identified.

According to CBS Texas, the incident occurred on Monday, June 30, at Exuma in the Bahamas. The Slough family was ready to enjoy their vacation with some snorkeling, but something strange occurred. A boat was approaching them, with the family only being 20 feet away from shore.

“I saw this boat speeding so close to shore, and I was like, ‘what the hell?'” Whitney, Brent’s wife, told the outlet.

Moments later, the boat plowed through Brent, causing extensive injuries that almost sliced him in half.

“His bottom was almost completely detached from his legs,” Whitney added.

Brent said that he felt something was wrong with his lower body. He was unable to move his left leg.

As Brent reappeared from beneath the water, he recalled seeing the boat that had just struck him. However, the men aboard the boat stop, according to him.

“So I surfaced and I looked to my right,” Brent said. “I see two guys in a boat and one of them looks back and they just keep on going,”

Hospitalized

After being rushed out of the water, Brent was wrapped in towels to stop the bleeding, as per WFAA. He was rushed to a local hospital. However, due to the extent of his injuries, he was told that he needed to get back to the U.S. to receive appropriate treatment.

As per CBS Texas, Brent suffered multiple leg fractures and deep lacerations. Doctors believe the latter could be life-threatening if they become infected.

According to a GoFundMe set up to cover Brent’s medical expenses, he was airlifted to the U.S. and was admitted to a Miami ICU. He underwent emergency surgery and is currently in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Whitney Slough is set to return to the Bahamas to find the ones responsible for his husband’s injuries.

“I just wish they would turn themselves in, but if they don’t turn themselves in, then we have to find them,” Whitney said.

As per WFAA, Brent Slough is a West Point graduate and a former Army Ranger. He also served 6 years in the military and one tour in Iraq.