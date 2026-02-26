Another Former Reality TV Star Has Died: Francine Beppu Was 43

Francine Beppu, a reality TV star who once appeared on The Real L Word, has passed away at the age of 43.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Beppu’s family confirmed the news, stating Francine had died on Feb. 17 at her home in Honolulu. The cause of death was not revealed.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of our beloved Francine ‘Naoko’ Beppu,” the statement reads. “The outpouring of care and concern from her friends and colleagues is a testament to the tremendous impact she had on everyone around her.”

The spokesperson then noted, “We are deeply grateful to know how cherished she was and how brightly she will continue to shine through all who knew her.”

It was further shared that Beppu’s family appreciated the “many guests of love” for the late reality TV star and “kindly asks for privacy and time” while they “navigate this unimaginable loss and honor her memory.”

Beppu rose to fame following her appearance on the second season of The Real L Word. The reality TV show follows lesbians as they navigate their lives in both Los Angeles and New York City.

Beppu Previously Opened up About Her Life After Reality TV

During a 2023 interview with Hawaii Business, Beppu reflected on her life post-reality TV fame. She was working as the Vice President of Integrated Marketing at NMG Network.

“My mom was an actor and a singer in Japan in the 1960s, and I’m a big TV and movie buff,” she explained. “I loved that energy and the lights, the musicals, the shows. Hawai‘i is such a beautiful place, and we are so blessed to live here, but I really wanted to live in a big city.”

Beppu further explained that she wasn’t always so open about her sexuality. “For a few years into my career, I wasn’t out. It affects you. It’s stressful to not share who you are when you’re at work. I see a trend in larger companies having a DI [diversity and inclusion] program.”

She then added, “I think there’s been progress in understanding the complexities, and happy employees make better workers.”