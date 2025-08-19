Former MLB Pitcher Daniel Serafini Has Sentencing Delayed, Might Get New Trial

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Daniel Serafini was supposed to be sentenced after he was found guilty of killing his father-in-law and attempting to kill his mother-in-law. However, his sentencing was delayed, and a new trial might take place.

As reported by PEOPLE, the judge overseeing Serafini’s case granted his defense’s continuance request. In October, the judge will hear arguments on the defense’s motion for a new trial.

As per KOLO, this was decided with family members present in the courtroom, including the victims’ daughter, Adrienne Spohr. She has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Serafini and Erin Spohr, her daughter and Serafini’s wife, seeking $1.3 million in restitution.

The incident occurred back on June 5, 2021. Prosecutors alleged in court that Serafini was economically reliant on his in-laws, as he had lost his MLB wealth in bad investments. Allegedly, weeks before their deaths, Serafini had received a $70,000 check from them.

Convicted Murderer

As reported by ABC News, prosecutors revealed in court that Serafini entered his in-laws’ home and waited for three hours before shooting Gary Spohr and Wendy Wood. At the time, two young kids, Serafini’s children, ages 3 years and 8 months, were inside the house.

Spohr was killed, but Wood, despite having suffered gunshot wounds to the head, survived. However, the incident left the woman with brain damage. In 2023, she took her own life at an assisted-living facility.

Following a two-year investigation, Daniel Serafini was arrested in October 2023. It was alleged that he shot his in-laws in an attempt to share his wife’s millionaire inheritance.

Additionally, authorities also arrested 35-year-old Samantha Scott, Serafini’s accomplice and lover. She pleaded guilty to a lesser accessory charge in exchange for testifying against Serafini. She did, and she told the jury that she had driven Serafini to and from his in-laws’ Lake Tahoe home.

On July 14, 2025, Serafini was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and first-degree burglary, as per the Placer County District Attorney’s Office.

“There can never truly be closure for Gary and Wendy’s family and friends,” Placer County D.A. Morgan Gire said following Serafini’s conviction. “We hope this verdict provides some semblance of resolve as they move forward.”

