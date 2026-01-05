Former Disney Child Star Claims He Was Fired From Job At Universal Studios For Reporting Guest

A former Disney Channel child star revealed he was recently fired from his job at Universal Studios Hollywood. Former Even Stevens star Steven Anthony Lawrence, who played Beans on the program, confirmed Universal Studios fired him from the theme park.

In an Instagram post shared Saturday, Lawrence claimed he was fired for “reporting a suspected pedophile.”

“I delayed posting this for about a month. Because I was hoping we could find some sort of amicable solution. Because I absolutely loved performing and dancing with all you amazing people,” Lawrence said.

“It is with a heavy heart I have to announce that my time with Universal Studios has ended because my Boss @vonblonde and her H.R. representative Julia.Mira@udx.com wants to retaliate for reporting a suspected pedophile around children,” he continued.

Lawrence also added, “While I will truly miss my job I cannot be associated with an organization. Or people that don’t care about performer or guest safety while numerous people continue to get hurt.

Former Disney Star Speaks Out

The former Disney child star also said, “With what I know, I WILL NEVER ALLOW MY KID TO GO TO UNIVERSAL STUDIOS HOLLYWOOD. Be safe, everyone.”

Lawrence had been working at Universal Studios for some time now. His former co-star Christy Carlson Romano supported him by commenting, “Good for you.”

Following the Disney star putting them on blast, Universal Studios released a statement about the incident. They confirmed that they investigated Lawrence’s claims.

A Universal spokesperson told TMZ, “We have investigated and reviewed the concerns brought forward by this former employee and they were found to be inaccurate and without merit. We take all employee concerns seriously and have established processes for raising any concerns without fear of retaliation.”

So what exactly happened then? Well, that’s anyone’s guess at this point. We’ll update you as we learn more information on the matter. Lawrence was a Disney child star, playing Bernard Beans Aranguren from 2001 to 2003.

For a few months in 2023, Lawrence reunited with former co-stars for a podcast looking back at the series. However, the podcast ended abruptly just months later.