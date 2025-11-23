a-former-disney-channel-star-just-changed-her-name

A former Disney Channel star announced she has officially changed her name.

Ashley Tisdale French, who starred in Disney Channel’s hit film High School Musical, revealed in a TikTok post earlier this month that, after more than a decade of marriage, she is finally going to go by her married name.

“I’ve been Ashley French for so long at home,” she explained. “But I really never changed [it] publicly because everyone knows me as Ashley Tisdale.”

The Disney Channel star then said, “But I just felt like it was time for people to know me for me and not just a character, or like a celebrity. For so long, I have shared so much of my life on social media.”

However, the actress pointed out that at this point, people don’t know what is real and what is a bot. “Everyone has something to say, and it might not be positive,” she noted. “I felt like, in order to protect my peace, I didn’t want to keep sharing in that way.”

Along with the name change, the actress launched the website, By Ashley French, as a “safe space” to document her motherhood journey.

The High School Musical star has been married to singer Christopher French since 2014. They share two daughters.

The Disney Channel Alum Made the Name Change Months After Announcing She Was Taking a Break From Social Media

Ashley Tisdale French’s decision to go public about her name change came just months after she announced she was taking a break from social media.

“As the world is getting loud, I find myself wanting to share less and less,” she wrote in an Instagram Story post earlier this year. “Maybe it’s because I don’t feel I can contribute in my positive way when everything feels so negative.”

She then shared, “I’ve been loving putting my phone down and being in the moment. Social media is such a blessing when you want to connect with everyone, but can also be so noisy when used with judgment and assumptions.”

Tisdale French returned to socials not long after the Instagram Stories post.