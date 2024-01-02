Forest Whitaker’s Ex-Wife Keisha’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than a month after Forest Whitetaker’s ex-wife Keisha passed away at the age of 51, the official cause of her death has been revealed.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Keisha had been suffering from alcoholic liver disease for years before she succumbed to the illness. It was further reported that acute renal failure, which is a symptom of anorexia was another significant factor in her death.

It was also revealed that Forest Whitetaker’s ex-wife had been at Northridge Hospital Medical Center in L.A. County at the time of her death.

Forest and Keisha Whitaker were married for 20 years before the actor filed for divorce in 2018. They had met on the set of Blown Away and shared three daughters.

Their daughter, True Whitaker announced her mother’s death on Instagram. “The funniest, brightest, and most beautiful in the entire universe. I love you mom and nothing will ever change that. I already feel you in my heart, your power, your glow, your fierceness.”

She then wrote how hard it would be to navigate the world without her mother being physically there. “Although you’re now my most powerful angel, I know you’ll guide me through this life. I miss everything about you, I miss the laughter.”

She finished the special tribute by thanking her mother for being herself and for everything she did. “My butterfly, my lady bug, my mom. I love you.”

Forest and Keisha Whitaker’s Daughter Shut Down Rumors About Her Mother Prior to Her Death

Quick to address some gossip about her mother’s death, Forest and Keisha Whitaker’s daughter True originally shut down rumors that Keisha had been suffering from anorexia before her passing.

PEOPLE reported that days after her mother’s death, True took to Instagram Stories to quickly call out the gossip. “Going to say this one thing and then ask for space while my family heals,” she wrote. “There have been statements from STRANGERS claiming the cause of my mom’s death. My mom DID NOT suffer from anorexia, although my heart goes out to those who do.”

True then pointed out that she and her family deserve peace and privacy as they mourn Keisha. “I ask for respect and space and for those to not speculate and fabricate facts about her life,” she stated. “And to those who have been nothing by supportive to my family and me, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

True has not addressed her mother’s cause of death yet.