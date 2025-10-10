Florida Minor Reportedly Left On Side Of Road With Guns And Money, Told To Handle Himself

Two Florida parents are facing charges after their minor son accused them of dropping him off by the road with guns and money. He said they wanted him to take care of the house by himself.

Videos by Suggest

PEOPLE obtained an affidavit that described the moment someone saw a young boy walking along Interstate 75 with two black bags. They phoned the police, but the content of the call wasn’t revealed.

When the police reached the young boy, who remains anonymous for being a minor, he told them how he ended up alone with two bags of money and guns.

When he got home from school that day, he found Bradley Leon Guerrero Santos, 36, and Roseanella Mandola Borja, 35, “frantically” packing in their North Port home. It is unknown if these individuals are his parents.

The couple rapidly packed their clothes into duffel bags and got everything in their car, a 2006 Toyota 4Runner. The child and his 8-year-old sibling joined Santos and Bjorja in the car.

It wasn’t long before he was told to leave the vehicle.

Minor Told To Look After House As Parents Disappear

While driving on Interstate 75, the boy told his parents he didn’t want to leave Florida. Without hesitation, they pulled up and told him to leave.

They handed him two bags, containing two guns and cash, and told him to look after the house.

He said one of them had been acting strangely lately, and that they were on their way to either Guam or Idaho.

Police managed to apprehend the couple.

According to Sarasota County online jail records, Santos and Borja, were arrested by officers on October 3 in Wauchula. They were charged with neglect of a child without great bodily harm following what their son alleged to the police.

Santos was further charged with allowing a juvenile to have possession of a firearm.

They are being held in Sarasota County Jail, each with a bond of $50,000.

Further details of the parents’ disappearing act, their motives, or their precise relationship with the child remain unclear. As is where the kid is now.