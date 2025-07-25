Florida Man Accused Of Pushing Wife Off Boat During Fishing Trip In Manatee County

A 60-year-old Florida man, Douglas Naeher, is accused of attempting to kill his wife off a boat during a fishing trip. Allegedly, the man became irate after a fishing line snapped, then untied a rope the woman was holding while in the ocean, and beat her when she tried to get back on the ship.

Videos by Suggest

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Law & Crime, the incident occurred on Sunday, July 20. At around 7 a.m., Naeher and his wife, who have been married for three years, boarded their ship after having decided to go on a fishing trip.

On the way to their fishing destination, however, the woman felt something “seemed off” with Naeher: he was not as talkative as he usually is and even appeared angry. Eventually, they arrived at their destination, 33 miles off the coast of Bean Point, Anna Maria, Florida.

The affidavit stated that Neaher started fishing. However, he became irate when his finishing line snapped. Noticing her husband’s demeanor, and to “avoid an altercation,” the woman got into the water on a pool noodle.

As she was floating while holding a rope tied to the board, Naeher allegedly untied it and put the boat in gear, leaving he behind on the ocean. In the distance, the woman noticed a second boat, which she believes is what led her husband to turn back for her.

However, as the woman attempted to board the boat, Naeher allegedly punched and stomped on her head multiple times. As per the document, the victim “went in and out of consciousness.”

Alleged Brutal Beating

The woman attempted to save her life by playing dead. However, Naeher allegedly dragged her by the hair to the back of the boat and then attempted to strangle her and drown her in the water. As per the affidavit, he told his wife, ‘I’m going to f–king kill you!”

The vessel the woman saw was closing in on their location. As a result, according to the woman’s belief, Naeher stopped his alleged attack. The affidavit added that the man left his wife in the water and drove off. However, unbeknownst to him, the woman had held on to the boat’s ladder.

At one point, Naeher stopped the boat, and his wife climbed back onto the ship, according to the affidavit. Naeher allegedly continued his beating by punching and stomping his wife’s body, later shoving her overboard. Again, however, the woman held to the boat, now via a rope.

The same thing allegedly happened again, as the woman pulled herself back into the boat’s rear. Naeher allegedly continued beating her while leaving the boat to drive on its own. Eventually, the man took control of the vessel to arrive at their dock.

Once the boat slowed down, the woman jumped onto the dock and ran to the Holmes Beach Police Department. The document detailed that the woman suffered multiple contusions and a concussion, with bruising throughout her body.

Douglas Naeher allegedly fled the scene but was arrested the next day, on July 21. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder.