‘Finch’ Star Tom Hanks Is A Serial Wedding Crasher

So imagine, for a moment, it is your big day. You are terrified, waiting to marry the love of your life, just longing to get the chaos of your wedding over with so you can both start enjoying your life together. Suddenly, you hear everyone start laughing and cheering. Then, the crowd parts like the Red Sea and you look up just in time to see Tom Hanks crashing your wedding. It may sound like something out of a Hollywood film, but this has actually happened to multiple people on multiple occasions.

I Do (See Tom Hanks)

Tom Hanks is a serial wedding crasher, people. The man genuinely delights in showing up to events unexpectedly, and seems to be aware he brings smiles with him everywhere he goes.

This trend started way back in 1993 while Hanks was making Forrest Gump. Mary Dunning Chapman was walking down the aisle in South Carolina and Hanks decided to introduce himself, as the wedding was being held outdoors.

And that must have been his first taste, as he has done the same thing on many occasions since, including a wedding at Central Park in New York.

A Tiny 2021 Faux Pas

It was this past weekend in Santa Monica when Hanks saw a wedding on the beach that he apparently found so moving he waited until the nuptials were over to go and introduce himself to the loving couple, Diciembre and Tashia Farries.

Unfortunately, his foot slipped directly into his mouth when he proudly asked “where is the groom,” blissfully unaware it was two women getting married that day. But being the ever charmer that he is, he quickly course-corrected and heaped praise on the loving couple, who had their young son in the wedding, too.

He even proudly declared it was one of the most beautiful ceremonies he had ever seen, to the delight of the newly married pair.

Tom Hanks Loves Love

It does make a lot of sense that Tom Hanks would be a fan of weddings since he seems like such a romantic. He has happily been committed to the same woman for 33 years. His wife, Rita Wilson, recently posted about their love on social media.

So it totally fits that a romantic heart would love seeing people fall in love and would also love telling them how much he enjoyed peeking in on their beautiful ceremonies.

Tom Hanks is America’s sweetheart for a reason. It is pretty much impossible to dislike him, and him wanting to make people’s weddings more memorable just proves that in spades.