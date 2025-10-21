‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Star Just Became a Parent for the First Time

A Fantastic Four: The First Steps star and their longtime love are stepping into a new adventure: parenthood.

On Sunday, Vanessa Kirby’s partner, sports executive Paul Rabil, announced on Instagram that they had welcomed their first child.

The new dad’s carousel post began with a photo of him holding his blanket-wrapped baby close. The 39-year-old also included a picture of Kirby, 37, and their little one lying together in bed.

“I’m learning that becoming a parent slows you down and wakes you up at the same time. That I’m really grateful for everyone’s health, that I get to wake up every day to mum’s enormous love, and that we get to have you in our lives now,” he wrote alongside the sweet shots.

The former pro lacrosse star’s photo carousel ended with a picture of two miniature lacrosse sticks, which he also referenced in his caption.

“For your first cradle stick. It’ll hold many stories and blessings. Likely broken windows, too. Balls are allowed in the house,” he joked.

The new dad did not share additional details about the baby, including their name, gender, or date of birth.

Kirby and Rabil began dating in 2022 and went public with their relationship in 2023. They’ve mostly kept their relationship private, occasionally sharing photos on social media. In November 2023, Rabil posted a series of photos celebrating their relationship.

“From the very minute we first met in Des Moines, around the world and back,” he wrote then. “Life is far better, more purposeful, and more beautiful with you.”

How ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Star’s Real Life Pregnancy was Easier Than Her Onscreen One

Meanwhile, Kirby’s superhero alter ego, the Invisible Woman in Fantastic Four, was also pregnant for most of the MCU film, which was released last summer.

‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ star Vanessa Kirby. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage)

During a July appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, she explained that the film’s initial foam belly was too airy. This led her to ask her costume handler to make it heavier.

“She kind of put heavy rice packets in the belly, and it got so heavy I got a really bad backache. And actually, it’s nothing like this,” Kirby explained, gesturing to her own plump pregnant belly. “This is way lighter. I gave myself a backache for no reason,” she joked.