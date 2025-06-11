Fan-Favorite McDonald’s Menu Item Officially Returning on July 10

A fan-favorite McDonald’s menu item is officially returning to the fast-food company’s locations on July 10, after being absent from the menu for nearly a decade.

In a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter), the McDonald’s social media specialist spoke out about the return of the famous SNACK WRAP.

“I don’t usually do this, and I didn’t run this by Brian from legal (sorry, Brian). But I have something to say,” the social media specialist explained. “Not as McDonald’s but as the person behind the McDonald’s account.”

The specialist then revealed that the return of the McDonald’s Snack Wrap was done through the hard work and dedication of desperate customers.

“Yes, I could post about the Snack Wrap, tease you with tweets like ‘bring back __ ‘ (knowing exactly what you’d say, and even manifest for its return, but I couldn’t bring it back. You know who could bring it back? YOU.”

McDonald’s Listens to Customers and Finally Delivers

The social media specialist went to praise the customers who commented on every post, who petitioned, who asked for it back in the drive-thru, and who tweeted every day for 100 days straight.”

“YOU rallied, you organized, and I saw it all,” they continued. “Thanks to you, the Snack Wrap is back. I cheered you on from behind the screen and made it my mission to never stop fighting for you. I made 286 decks on ‘reasons why to bring back to the Snack Wrap’ (I counted). Your endless comments, tweets, and posts were the fuel I needed to keep on going.”

The McDonald’s employee went on to thank the devoted customers. “Today, I woke up with an even greater feeling of gratitude and pride,” they continued. “Because finally, after 9 years, I get to announce the day the SNACK Wrap returns.”

They then added, “It’s the honor of my lifetime to finally say… the Snack Wrap is back, because of YOU! See you 07.10.2025.”