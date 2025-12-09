Family Calls Out Hearse Driver For Having Wild, Distracting Hair At Funeral

Let’s just say this family wasn’t happy after attending a funeral. They called out a hearse driver for having wild, distracting hair at the proceedings.

A mother and daughter recently attended the funeral for their next-door neighbor. However, the mom said the hair color of the hearse driver distracted them. Taking to the community forum Mumsnet, the daughter explained what happened.

The daughter wrote, “Earlier this week my parents’ NDN had her funeral. Hearse and a funeral car. My DM noticed that the driver of the funeral car- dressed professionally, but he had dyed blue and green hair in a ponytail about 6 inches long This could been seen from under his top hat.”

Funeral Distraction

Her mother thought the hairstyle wasn’t appropriate.

“My mom thought his hair wasn’t suitable for funeral work,” the daughter said. “She would demand an apology if that happened in any of the funerals she arranged herself.”

As you can imagine, the funeral post drew plenty of attention from people on the platform. Several weighed in on the hearse driver. Most seemed to agree with him over the mother.

“All I care about is how they do their job,” one person replied.

Another commented, “His employer deemed him suitable to be employed, hair and all. I don’t think your mom will get very far with her pearl clutching.“

However, some did agree with the mother.

“I’d say that in the majority of cases someone’s hair color doesn’t impact on their ability to do the job, but in this scenario it feels disrespectful and unprofessional,” one user wrote

Another commenter also wrote, “I have to admit I also wouldn’t think it was very professional or sensitive for the employee of a funeral director to have weird or bright colored hair. Surely it’s kind of the entire point of the job to blend into the background, not to wear anything loud, and not about being an ‘individual’ at work.”